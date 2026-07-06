NAFA Stands Prepared: Hosts Emergency Evacuation Preparedness Seminar U.S. Navy Story by MC1 Liz Thompson Sailors, family members, civilian employees, and representatives from various onboard entities gathered at Trilogy Ballroom onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, June 30, to participate in the installation’s Emergency Evacuation Preparedness Seminar. The seminar – hosted by NAF Atsugi’s Fleet and Family Support Center, the American Red Cross, and the base’s Emergency Management team – was designed to educate attendees in ways to prepare for and evacuate in the event of an earthquake, typhoon, fire, volcano, or attack. The collaborative effort focused on protecting lives during catastrophic events, preparations for evacuation, and base evacuation policies and procedures. The seminar began with Capt. Nicholas Leclerc, NAF Atsugi’s commanding officer, offering his remarks on the importance of the seminar. “True readiness extends beyond our active-duty personnel; it requires our entire community, including our families and civilian teams, to be prepared for any emergency,” said Leclerc. “With this in mind, proper preparation before a crisis occurs is how we project resilience and protect our family members. I think it is extremely important for us not to wait to the last minute for the storm to have an impact on us. We should be equipped, informed, and ensure our households are ready to respond." The seminar continued with Lt. Thomas Brooks McCall, NAF Atsugi’s emergency management officer, presenting policies and preparation tips to those in attendance. The biggest tip of the seminar was what to pack in your emergency evacuation kit. Suggested emergency kit items include: · Bag · Water · Non-perishable food · Important documents such as passports · Batteries · First aid kit · Medication · Personal hygiene items · Baby supplies · Pet supplies McCall stressed the importance that each family’s kit should be tailored to the individual needs of the family. “Living in Japan is an amazing experience, but it also comes with the reality of encountering some of the most extreme forces of nature,” said McCall. “Providing this preparation information will not just help everyone understand the resources available to them, but can reduce reaction time and save precious lives.” After the formal presentation, attendees were able to break away and participate in briefs held by the American Red Cross, Navy Exchange, and Fleet and Family Support Center. Community members were able to ask and receive individualized information at each of the tables on topics to include the Navy Family Accounting and Assessment System (NFAAS), the Emergency Evacuation Center, Emergency Family Assistance Center, Mass Warning System, and Military Family and Life Counselor services. The goal of the seminar was to create a proactive environment for training, education, and information exchange to better help those stationed at NAF Atsugi respond to real-world situations. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.