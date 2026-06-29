Photo By Public Affairs Office | Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to...... read more read more Photo By Public Affairs Office | Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is William Traylor, an equipment specialist at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport known for his technical expertise, perseverance, and commitment to supporting the Fleet and his fellow Keyporters. (U.S. Navy Graphic/Released) see less | View Image Page

NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: William Traylor Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is William Traylor, an equipment specialist at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport known for his technical expertise, perseverance, and commitment to supporting the Fleet and his fellow Keyporters.



“He is irreplaceable as a technician for us,” said William’s team lead. “He’s probably the best technician for our legacy equipment. He is respected by both the Fleet and everyone here at Keyport. He brings immeasurable value to the team.”



A coworker added, “What I appreciate most about working with William is his encyclopedic knowledge and his excellent communication skills. He is always the first one to volunteer if someone out in the fleet needs an onboard technical assist. He has a vast knowledge of the systems and easily relates to both technicians and engineers.”



William was born in Pell City, Alabama, where he spent most of his childhood. His family had a deep tradition of military service: His parents met while serving in the Air Force, and both of his grandfathers also served, one in the Army Air Corps and the other in the Army Infantry. After graduating from high school, William enlisted in the Navy as an electronics technician. He completed ten deployments and served aboard USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63), USS George Washington (CVN 73), USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Hopper (DDG 70) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68). During his time on George Washington, he was selected for the Limited Duty Officer program and commissioned as an ensign.



In 2019, while still on active duty, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in technology management from Excelsior University.



William went on to serve as NUWC Division, Keyport’s executive officer before retiring in 2024 as a lieutenant commander after 28 years of service. Soon after, he began his current civilian role at Keyport, where his decades of maritime and technical experience have made him an invaluable asset to the command's underwater communications team.



Through his work installing and repairing shipboard communication systems, training Sailors and mentoring his colleagues, William directly supports the second and fourth Naval Sea Systems Command Enterprise Strategy Lines of Effort: "Generate Readiness" and "Strengthen the Navy Team."



Outside of work, William enjoys time with his wife, their two adult children—a son who serves as a Navy officer and a daughter who works as a licensed practical nurse—and their two dogs. He also loves snowboarding, 3D printing, riding motorcycles with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and taking scenic drives through the mountains and countryside.





-KPT-



Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport is headquartered in the state of Washington on the Puget Sound, about 10 miles west of Seattle. To provide ready support to Fleet operational forces at all major Navy homeports in the Pacific, NUWC Division, Keyport maintains detachments in San Diego, California and Honolulu, Hawaii, and remote operating sites in Guam; Japan; Hawthorne, Nevada; and Portsmouth, Virginia. At NUWC Division, Keyport, our diverse and highly skilled team of engineers, scientists, technicians, administrative professionals and industrial craftsmen work tirelessly to develop, maintain and sustain undersea warfare superiority for the United States.