JIATF-401 Awards $500 Million in Counter-UAS Contracts to Defend the Homeland

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract with a $500 million ceiling to increase counter unmanned aircraft systems (c-UAS capabilities) for warfighters and security personnel. These capabilities directly support Domestic Shield, a program led by JIATF-401 to enhance counter drone defense in the homeland.

“JIATF-401 is continuously working to bolster the Services’ abilities to protect warfighters and individual installations,” said Col. Jason Idleman, chief for multi-domain operations division at JIATF-401. “This investment provides operators with the tools to detect, track, and defend against illicit drones. Providing top-tier technology to our warfighters enables them to effectively respond to these rapidly evolving threats.”

AeroVironment, which was awarded the contract, will deliver a range of scalable c-UAS capabilities. A key element of these capabilities is their ability to be fully interoperable, which is a crucial component of a strong, layered drone defense. These capabilities can be configured for either fixed-site or mobile employment. The first task order invests in AeroVironment’s Titan solution for c-UAS detect and defeat options suited for complex operational environments.

“JIATF-401’s single measure of effectiveness is to rapidly deliver counter drone capabilities to our warfighters at home and abroad,” said Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401. “By investing in the latest technology, we are adding another tool in a layered defense so we can respond swiftly and effectively to any illicit drone threats.”

These investments demonstrate JIATF-401’s ability to rapidly maneuver the acquisition process and deliver counter drone capabilities at an accelerated pace, ensuring that warfighters across the Joint Force remain lethal on today’s modern battlefield.