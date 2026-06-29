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    Official statement regarding Naval Station Rota brush fire

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.05.2026

    Story by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Official statement regarding Naval Station Rota brush fire

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (July 6, 2026) – At approximately 11:10 p.m. Central European Time on July 2, a class alpha fire was reported in the southwest area of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain near the base’s golf course. Naval Station Rota Fire and Emergency Services immediately responded to the scene. The fire was reported as contained at 4:17 a.m. on July 3 and a fire watch was established. The fire was officially declared extinguished at approximately 7 a.m. on July 5.

    The fire impacted around two acres of land on the base. No injuries were reported and no damage to government property was sustained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    NAVSTA Rota remains fully mission capable and committed to supporting the fleet, warfighters, and our community.

    For more information about NAVSTA Rota and to remain up-to-date on base information and news, go to the installation’s website at https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVSTA-Rota/ or follow the installation Naval Station Rota, Spain on Facebook, @navstarotaspain on Instagram, or @NAVSTA_Rota on X.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 05:06
    Story ID: 569390
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 139
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Official statement regarding Naval Station Rota brush fire, by LT Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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