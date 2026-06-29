Official statement regarding Naval Station Rota brush fire

NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (July 6, 2026) – At approximately 11:10 p.m. Central European Time on July 2, a class alpha fire was reported in the southwest area of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain near the base’s golf course. Naval Station Rota Fire and Emergency Services immediately responded to the scene. The fire was reported as contained at 4:17 a.m. on July 3 and a fire watch was established. The fire was officially declared extinguished at approximately 7 a.m. on July 5.

The fire impacted around two acres of land on the base. No injuries were reported and no damage to government property was sustained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

NAVSTA Rota remains fully mission capable and committed to supporting the fleet, warfighters, and our community.

For more information about NAVSTA Rota and to remain up-to-date on base information and news, go to the installation’s website at https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVSTA-Rota/ or follow the installation Naval Station Rota, Spain on Facebook, @navstarotaspain on Instagram, or @NAVSTA_Rota on X.