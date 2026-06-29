NC Guard Joins Governor At America 250th Celebration

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the Adjutant General of North Carolina, commander of over 10,000 North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, back row center left, joins the Governor of North Carolina, Josh Stein, back row center right, senior state government leaders, representatives of veterans organizations and other distinguished guests at the Capitol 250: N.C. Freedom Fest hosted by Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Pamela Brewington Cashwell at the State Capitol, Raleigh, North Carolina, July 4, 2026. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gary Spencer, front far left, North Carolina National Guard Historian and member of Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard in period dress of North Carolina Revolutionary War Militia retires the Nation's Colors as the official party stands at attention. The ceremony was North Carolina’s official celebration for America’s 250 years of independence. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Jordan North Carolina Department of Public Safety) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the Adjutant General of North Carolina, joined Gov. Josh Stein, North Carolina’s governor, senior state government leaders, representatives of veterans’ organizations, and other distinguished guests for the Capitol 250: N.C. Freedom Fest at the State Capitol, Raleigh, North Carolina, July 4, 2026.

The ceremony was North Carolina’s official celebration for America’s 250 years of independence.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, North Carolina led the way to American independence. There is no better way to honor our First in Freedom legacy than gathering together on the Fourth of July to celebrate this country,” said Stein.

The ceremony was highlighted by the presentation of the Nation’s Colors by the Sons of the American Revolution, singing of the National Anthem by 82nd Airborne Chorus Member, and a flyover of four NCNG AH-64E Apache Attack helicopters, and Stein added remarks.

"As a 20+ year veteran of the NCARNG, and a Raleigh native (Millbrook High, 2003), it is awesome to be able to be a part of this 250th celebration," said U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Derek Williams, an aviator assigned to the NCNG’s 1-130th Attack Battalion, 449th Combat Aviation Brigade headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

The attack helicopters approached from the west of the Capitol Building, starting with a low chopping sound that grew into a loud roar as they cleared the trees and maneuvered over the large crowd.

"This isn’t an every day opportunity for us so it feels really special," said U.S. Army Capt. Celia Hendry, commander of B Company, 1/130th Attack Battalion.

The event continued as Governor Stein, who is commander-in-chief of the North Carolina National Guard, gave a speech, followed by readings from the United States Declaration of Independence and a memorial wreath-laying.

“This is going to be an unforgettable celebration of America’s 250th birthday,” said Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell.

The North Carolina National Guard has protected the rights, property, and liberty of North Carolina since its founding under the Carolina Charter in 1663. It now stands as a preeminent military force composed of over 10,000 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen sworn to support and defend the Constitutions of the United States and the State of North Carolina.

“We are honored to have Major General Todd Hunt on stage and the North Carolina Army National Guard and at this historic event. We are especially appreciative of the flyover during the National Anthem," said Cashwell.

Capitol 250: N.C. Freedom Fest was a free all-day festival honoring America’s 250th birthday with the arts, history, nature, and culture that define North Carolina's role in the nation’s story.

“A thrilling day celebrating the best of North Carolina — all in one place," said Cashwell.