Home Again: Mongolian-Born Soldier Returns in U.S. Army Uniform

FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, Mongolia – Fourteen years after leaving Mongolia to pursue higher education in the United States, U.S. Army Sgt. Munk Munkhzaya, a finance technician assigned to the 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, returned home wearing the uniform of the country he now serves. During Exercise Khaan Quest 2026, he will also reenlist in the U.S. Army in his native country, making the ceremony a full-circle moment in his military career.

Assigned to support Khaan Quest 2026 as a translator and cultural liaison, Sgt. Munkhzaya helps strengthen relationships between U.S. and Mongolian forces by bridging language and cultural differences throughout the multinational exercise.

Growing up in Ulaanbaatar, Sgt. Munkhzaya dreamed of building a future through education. After graduating from high school, he moved alone to the United States to attend California State University, Sacramento. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics with a minor in business before entering the workforce. Although he had civilian career opportunities, he wanted something different.

"I joined the Army because I wanted the military lifestyle," Sgt. Munkhzaya said. "I wanted more discipline. I thought it would help me grow as a person."

Nearly four years later, that decision brought him back to Mongolia, not as a student or tourist, but as a U.S. Soldier participating in one of the Indo-Pacific region's largest multinational military exercises. Khaan Quest, co-hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces and U.S. Army Pacific, brings together military personnel from across the globe to improve peacekeeping capabilities, strengthen interoperability and build lasting partnerships through realistic training and cultural exchange.

"Khaan Quest gives service members from multiple nations the opportunity to meet each other, share cultures and build relationships," Sgt. Munkhzaya said. "It also strengthens Mongolia's partnership with the United States while supporting United Nations peacekeeping training."

Although Sgt. Munkhzaya serves as a finance specialist, leaders selected him to support the exercise as a translator because of his fluency in both English and Mongolian. Throughout the exercise, he has translated for logistics teams, coordinated with contractors and helped U.S. and Mongolian Soldiers communicate more effectively. As one of the few Soldiers returning for a second Khaan Quest, he has become a trusted resource.

His role extends beyond translating words. He explains military customs, traditions and procedures to both sides, helping soldiers understand each other's perspectives and build stronger working relationships.

"I explain why the U.S. Army does things a certain way, and I also explain the Mongolian perspective," Sgt. Munkhzaya said. "It helps connect both forces."

Returning home in a U.S. Army uniform initially made him nervous.

"I didn't know how people would react," he said. "But everyone welcomed me and supported me. They thanked me for sharing the Mongolian side with the U.S. Army, and that made me feel comfortable coming back this year."

Outside the training lanes, Sgt. Munkhzaya enjoys introducing fellow Soldiers to Mongolia's culture. During one of the exercise's cultural events, he accompanied Soldiers on a horseback riding excursion, giving many of them their first opportunity to experience one of Mongolia's most recognizable traditions.

For Sgt. Munkhzaya, moments like those highlight what makes Khaan Quest unique. While soldiers improve their tactical skills, they also build friendships, exchange ideas and develop mutual respect that lasts long after the exercise ends.

As he prepares for his next assignment, Sgt. Munkhzaya remains grateful for the opportunity to return to the country where his journey began while wearing the uniform of the Army that helped shape him.