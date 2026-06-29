Freedom 250 celebrations unite communities across U.S. Army Garrison Poland

Photo By Sgt. Shaun Rajasekar | The Representative Artistic Ensemble of the Polish Armed Forces perform a medley of songs during Freedom 250 at Poznan, Poland, July 3, 2026. Freedom 250 celebrates the enduring partnership between the United States and Poland through shared history, values and allied cooperation. Freedom 250 observances bring American and Polish communities together through partnership and cultural exchanges. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Shaun R. Rajasekar) see less | View Image Page

POZNAŃ, Poland — U.S. Army Garrison Poland welcomed thousands of service members, families, and members of local communities to Freedom 250 celebrations in Powidz, Drawsko Pomorskie, and Poznań throughout June, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States while celebrating the enduring partnership between the United States and Poland.

The three-city celebration brought together American and Polish communities through live entertainment, cultural performances, family activities, military displays and local vendors, reinforcing the strong relationships that support the U.S. Army's mission in Poland.

“I think the fact that this event keeps coming back, just speaks to the relationship that we have not only with our Polish military allies, but with our community here too,” said U.S. Army Colonel Jeremy McHugh, Garrison Commander U.S. Army Garrison Poland. “ The shared values that have made our relationship and partnership with Poland so enduring is the respect for freewill, and freedom, and the rule of law, and the fight to get out from under oppression. We have both experienced that.”

The celebrations began in Powidz, where Soldiers assigned throughout the region joined local residents for an evening of music, and community activities along the shores of Lake Powidz. Families spoke with Soldiers about their missions in Poland and enjoyed performances by American and Polish entertainers before the evening concluded with a fireworks display.

Freedom 250 continued in Drawsko Pomorskie, home to one of NATO's premier multinational training areas. The event highlighted the close relationship between U.S. forces and the surrounding community, offering opportunities for residents to interact with Soldiers, explore military equipment and participate in activities designed to strengthen cultural understanding and friendship.

The final celebration took place in Poznań, home to U.S. Army Garrison Poland headquarters, where military leaders, local officials, community partners and families gathered to celebrate the alliance between the United States and Poland. The event featured live musical performances, a static display of U.S. military and Polish military vehicles, a line up of classic and modern American automobiles for car enthusiasts and reenactments of battles from the U.S. Civil war, that showcased the shared values of freedom, democracy and collective defense that have united both nations for generations.

While Freedom 250 celebrated America's 250-year history, the observances also reflected the importance of the U.S.-Polish alliance and the relationships that enable U.S. Army Garrison Poland to accomplish its mission every day. Soldiers and civilian employees engaged directly with visitors throughout each event, answering questions about the Army's presence in Poland and sharing how cooperation with host-nation communities contributes to regional security and NATO readiness.

“Since the garrison was formed… we’ve celebrated this event,” said Colonel Jeremy McHugh. “As we continue to move further we continue to celebrate not only this, but other American and Polish traditions and it just continues to build partnership between our two nations.”

As U.S. Army Garrison Poland continues to provide installation support across multiple locations throughout the country, community engagement remains a vital part of building trust, strengthening partnerships and enhancing interoperability with Polish allies.

Freedom 250 served as both a celebration of America's past and a reaffirmation of the enduring friendship between the United States and Poland. Through shared experiences, cultural exchange and personal connections, the events demonstrated that strong alliances are built not only through military cooperation, but also through the communities that support them.

“I feel like this is such a good chance for people to get a first hand experience of, oh the U.S. is actually here and they’re here to protect this country and there is a commitment,” said Maciej Kautz, the master of ceremony for Freedom 250 at Poznan and a former TV and radio show host. “There are 7500 soldiers on a rotational basis from what I’m told and I think it is amazing that people from the local community can interact with some of the people that work for the Army… our stage will also have pretty well known American artists and people can hear the music and feel the culture.”

U.S. Army Garrison Poland enables readiness by delivering installation support that allows U.S. forces to train, operate and U.S. Army Garrison Poland enables readiness by delivering installation support that allows U.S. forces to train, operate and work alongside Polish allies across the country. Events such as Freedom 250 reinforce the relationships that strengthen that mission while celebrating the shared commitment of both nations to freedom, security and lasting partnership.