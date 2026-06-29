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News Release July 3, 2026 Coast Guard Great Lakes Public Affairs 216-902-6020/D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil

Update: Coast Guard suspends search efforts for missing 11-year-old boater in Lake Erie

DETROIT— The Coast Guard suspended its search at 8:43 a.m. Friday for the missing 11- year-old boater in western Lake Erie.

Missing is an 11-year-old girl last seen wearing a green bathing suit or white jersey, believed to be aboard a vessel that was found unmanned and adrift in western Lake Erie.

Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders were notified at 11 a.m. Thursday that partner agencies were investigating an incident they believed to be connected to the missing 11-year-old girl.

Coast Guard and partner agency crews searched air and water, covering approximately 256 square nautical miles. Crews conducted continuous overnight searches. Search and Rescue crews involved in the search:

- Coast Guard Air Station Detroit - Coast Guard Station Marblehead - Coast Guard Station Toledo - Ohio Department of Natural Resources - Customs and Border Protection - Jerusalem Fire Department - Toledo Fire Department.

Local law enforcement is investigating the situation.

For any questions regarding the case, please contact the Lucas County Sheriff's Office at 419-213-4921.

-USCG-