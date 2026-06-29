Coast Guard continues search efforts overnight for missing 11-year-old boater in Lake Erie
July 2, 2026
Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez
833-388-8724
DETROIT— Coast Guard Sector Detroit personnel are continuing active overnight search efforts
for a missing 11-year-old boater near Western Lake Erie Thursday.
Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders were notified at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday that
partner agencies were investigating an incident believed to be connected to the missing
individual.
In response, Sector Detroit launched Station Marblehead to the scene, located the vessel, and
began to conduct search efforts. An Air Station Detroit MH-60 Dolphin helicopter crew also
launched to assist in the ongoing search.
Station Marblehead and Station Toledo are continuing the search overnight for the missing
boater and will remain on scene. All available resources have been deployed, and many search
crews have reached their fatigue limits. Local, state, and federal partners are planning an
extensive search continuation at first light.
Partner agencies assisting with the search are the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, U.S.
Customs and Border Protection, Jerusalem Fire Department, and Toledo Fire Department.
Anyone with information regarding the missing individual is urged to immediately contact Coast
Guard Sector Detroit at 833-388-8724.