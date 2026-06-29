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    Coast Guard continues search efforts overnight for missing 11-year-old boater in Lake Erie

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard continues search efforts overnight for missing 11-year-old boater in Lake Erie
    July 2, 2026
    Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez
    833-388-8724


    DETROIT— Coast Guard Sector Detroit personnel are continuing active overnight search efforts
    for a missing 11-year-old boater near Western Lake Erie Thursday.

    Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders were notified at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday that
    partner agencies were investigating an incident believed to be connected to the missing
    individual.

    In response, Sector Detroit launched Station Marblehead to the scene, located the vessel, and
    began to conduct search efforts. An Air Station Detroit MH-60 Dolphin helicopter crew also
    launched to assist in the ongoing search.

    Station Marblehead and Station Toledo are continuing the search overnight for the missing
    boater and will remain on scene. All available resources have been deployed, and many search
    crews have reached their fatigue limits. Local, state, and federal partners are planning an
    extensive search continuation at first light.

    Partner agencies assisting with the search are the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, U.S.
    Customs and Border Protection, Jerusalem Fire Department, and Toledo Fire Department.

    Anyone with information regarding the missing individual is urged to immediately contact Coast
    Guard Sector Detroit at 833-388-8724.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 01:06
    Story ID: 569341
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    missing person
    United States Coast Guard

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