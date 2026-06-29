Data Analysis for Decision Advantage

Photo By Master Sgt. Matthew Chlosta | Left to right, the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command’s data assessment team: Sgt. William Almy, Lt. Col. Issa Park, Maj. Joseph Chantiny, Maj. Jasmine Meister and Master Sgt. Mark Bassig, 75th USARIC, pause their work for a photo during Operation Sentinel Justice 26 at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 17, 2026. The 75th USAIRC’s DAT conducted an analysis and study on command-and-control platform utilization and information flow during the exercise. Their aim was to generate data driven insights for decision advantage in future military operations. see less | View Image Page

75th USARIC Data Assessment Team Supports Commanders during OSJ 26

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. — As Soldiers test emerging technologies during Operation Sentinel Justice 26, the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command deployed an experimental Data Assessment Team to turn raw information into actionable insights during the exercise June 7-21, 2026. This small, customizable team analyzes data from across OSJ 26, helping the Army Reserve understand what is working, what is not and where improvements are needed.

“Treating data as a warfighting function is critical to our modernization,” said Lt. Col. Issa Park, officer in charge, DAT, 75th USARIC. “During OSJ, the 75th USARIC conducted vital operational experimentation by integrating a dedicated data assessment team. This effort yielded six tangible, data-driven products that will directly drive innovation and enhance our organizational readiness.

“Our DAT can be tailored to each mission, allowing the 75th to build a team around specific technologies, operational questions or command priorities,” she added.

This bespoke approach, while exploratory, will enable commanders the ability to focus on key areas of interest and generate meaningful, data‑driven conclusions.

“The 75th USARIC’s DAT is pioneering data analysis using industry standard techniques for the Army (and Army Reserve),” said Maj. Joseph Chantiny, deputy OIC, DAT, Army Applications Group, 75th USARIC. “Transformation starts with baselines and benchmarks, and we can establish those with hard statistics now.”

Throughout OSJ 26, the DAT collected, analyzed, processed and reported data from multiple sources. Their work included tracking tool utilization, response times and other performance benchmarks that influence mission success.

Using platforms such as “Vantage,” the Command Post Computing Environment and Power Business Intelligence, the team provides a real‑time picture of how units and technologies perform under large‑scale combat operations.

One example of the DAT’s capability includes analyzing how MP units respond to critical communications in both field and command‑and‑support environments. Response rates vary by unit and mission task, but the data highlights where units meet standards and where improvements are necessary. In dynamic environments—especially combat—communication can be a matter of life or death. The DAT’s ability to quantify how quickly Soldiers receive, understand and act on information gives commanders a clearer view of operational readiness.

The DAT also assessed data directly from command‑and‑control platforms, offering numerical backing for decisions that previously relied on intuition or layers of disconnected systems. This positions the 75th USARIC to help transform warfighting from an art into a science, showing concrete evidence of combat performance.

OSJ 26 marks the first time a DAT has been integrated into a large‑scale combat operation for assessing the maturity of combat information systems beyond the staff level, enabling the Army to establish baseline information at an unprecedented scale.

“Having access to analyze the data coming out of this exercise for the first time has immediately provided new opportunities for learning and improvement for success in future exercises,” said Sgt. William Almy, an innovation noncommissioned officer and data engineer with, Detachment 2, AAG, 75th USARIC.

For the 75th USARIC, the DAT represents a critical capability—one that connects innovation with evidence and strengthens the Army’s ability to modernize through data‑driven insight.

“We’re assessing everything that happens on the ground metrically, so we can establish key performance indicators on the exercises that follow and continue to raise the bar for combat effectiveness,” Almy said.