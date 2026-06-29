U.S. Coast Guard sets Port Heavy Weather Condition X-RAY for Guam and CNMI ahead of Typhoon Bavi

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) for Guam and the Marianas set Port Heavy Weather Condition (PHWC) X-RAY for the Ports of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan, Tinian, and Rota), effective 8 a.m. ChST Friday, July 3, in preparation for Typhoon Bavi.

The COTP sets port conditions under authority provided in the Code of Federal Regulations to give the maritime community time to prepare, secure cargo and vessels, and take protective actions before hazardous weather arrives. Bavi is forecast to continue strengthening as it tracks toward the Marianas, bringing heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and the potential for typhoon-force gusts.

Under PHWC X-RAY, the COTP orders the following:

Shoreside facilities, terminals, and commercial vessels 200 gross tons or greater must begin preparing to complete cargo operations. Non-approved vessels must prepare to depart the Ports of Guam and the CNMI.

"Dead" ships and any vessels or barges unable to put to sea must promptly submit a written application to the COTP to remain in port.

Vessel and facility operators may be affected further as conditions change. Under the next condition, PHWC YANKEE, all commercial vessels 200 gross tons or greater must depart, and inbound vessels are prohibited from entering port without specific written approval. Based on current projections, PHWC YANKEE could be set as early as 8 a.m. ChST on Saturday, July 4.

Any vessel or facility operator seeking a COTP waiver from these restrictions must submit a written request, using the required application, by email to mailto:preventionguam@uscg.mil.

For questions or concerns, contact the Sector Guam Command Center at (671) 355-4824. For questions about the storm's predicted track, speed, or intensity, contact the National Weather Service at 211 or (671) 472-0900.

-USCG-

About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is responsible for U.S. Coast Guard operations across a 2.6 million square nautical mile area of responsibility encompassing Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Freely Associated States comprised of the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. These missions range from maritime security and enabling the flow of commerce to search and rescue and maritime crisis response across a vast and dynamic region.