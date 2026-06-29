USS Essex Wins the RIMPAC 26 Games Basketball Championship

Photo By Seaman Kenyatta Headley | U.S. service members, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), won the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Games basketball tournament after defeating Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), 49-41, June 28, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley) see less | View Image Page

For the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) basketball championship game, The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex Navy and Marine Corps basketball team defeated the team from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin with a final score of 49-41.

The basketball tournament was part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Games, a series of athletic tournaments, ranging from soccer to water polo, designed to build comradery during RIMPAC 2026, the world’s largest maritime exercise that takes place every two years off the coast of Hawaii.

“The highlight of the tournament for me was being able to see my shipmates work together and be able to create a game plan and execute it,” said Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jawan Lary, Essex’s basketball team’s head coach.

Going into the championship game competed against teams from Japan, Philippines and two other U.S. Navy ships, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and Levin.

“After our first game, seeing how well we were able to gel and get that chemistry, and the talent we had on the team, I knew we could go far,” said Ensign Myles Evans, the team’s center. “After that first game is when I really knew we had something special.”

Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.