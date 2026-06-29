Italian and Peruvian Commanding Officers reunite for the first time in 19 years after graduating the Italian Naval Academy

Photo By Seaman Nathan Cahall | Peruvian Navy Cmdr. Eder Arnaldo Suclla Ardiles, left, the commanding officer of tank landing ship BAP Pisco (AMP156), reunites with Italian Navy Cmdr. Antonio Bufis, the commanding officer of Thaon di Revel-class multi-purpose combat ship ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere (P 434), during a reception held aboard the Pisco as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 28, 2026. Nineteen years ago, Suclla and Bufis served together as midshipmen at the Italian Naval Academy. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialists Seaman Nathan Cahall) see less | View Image Page

The sea unites what the land divides. RIMPAC 2026 has reunited two Naval officers after they first met 19 years ago. In 2002 in the Italian port city of Livorno on the west coast of Tuscany, Midshipman Eder Arnaldo Suclla Ardiles, from the Peruvian Navy joined the Italian Naval Academy as part of an international training program. Also attending the program was Midshipman Antonio Bufis from the Italian Navy. The two officers went on to graduate in 2007.

19 years later, against the backdrop of Exercise RIMPAC 2026, those bonds proved as strong as ever. Having risen through the ranks, Commander Bufis, now has command of ITS Giovanni delle Bande Nere, and Commander Suclla Ardiles is serving on the RIMPAC staff.

RIMPAC 2026, the world's largest international maritime exercise, provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. The reunion of Cmdr. Bufis and Cmdr. Suclla Ardiles demonstrates the true meaning of international naval cooperation and the enduring value of cooperation among nations. The professional and personal bonds forged between sailors and officers often reveals itself many years later, strengthening mutual understanding, trust, and friendship.

“Meeting Eder again after 19 years was genuinely special,” Cmdr. Bufis said. “Although our careers have taken us to different parts of the world, the values and friendships we built together at the Naval Academy has endured. Seeing each other again here at RIMPAC is a reminder that the sea connects people and nations in ways that last a lifetime.”

These meetings stand as a powerful reminder that international cooperation extends far beyond operational activities and training. It builds lasting relationships between people, reinforces mutual trust between allied and partner navies, and contributes to a shared commitment to maritime security and stability. Cmdr. Bufis said the greatest highlight of RIMPAC so far has been the opportunity to train and operate alongside so many partner navies.

“RIMPAC is much more than an exercise, it’s a unique opportunity to strengthen interoperability, exchange professional experience, and build the trust that underpins maritime security. And, of course, Hawaii provides an exceptional setting to bring all of this together.”