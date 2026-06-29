(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Congratulations to the NAVINSGEN Class of 2026!

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Story by Alesha Hernandez 

    Office of the Naval Inspector General

    The Office of the Naval Inspector General (NAVINSGEN) congratulates several of our dedicated staff members for not only showing commitment to their work, but also to their respective academic disciplines with the recent completion of their degrees in 2026. These focused personnel balanced their mission requirements with rigorous academic pursuits, and their success is a testament to their commitment to continuous learning and excellence. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our recent graduates.

    Congratulations to:

    • Dr. Karen Bonaby, who earned a doctor of education in human and organizational learning from The George Washington University.
    • Commander Andrew Regalado earned a doctor of philosophy in industrial and organizational psychology, and Legalman Petty Officer 1st Class (LN1) Sergio Fernandez earned a master's degree in history, both from Liberty University.
    • Chief Petty Officer (YNC) Caaleb Johnson-Burroughs earned a bachelor's degree in liberal arts, and Petty Officer 1st Class (LS1) Ian Agner earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. Both graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
    • LCDR Kyle Corbett earned a master's degree in public administration and policy from American University.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 15:05
    Story ID: 569305
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congratulations to the NAVINSGEN Class of 2026!, by Alesha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    graduates
    Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version