Congratulations to the NAVINSGEN Class of 2026!

The Office of the Naval Inspector General (NAVINSGEN) congratulates several of our dedicated staff members for not only showing commitment to their work, but also to their respective academic disciplines with the recent completion of their degrees in 2026. These focused personnel balanced their mission requirements with rigorous academic pursuits, and their success is a testament to their commitment to continuous learning and excellence. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our recent graduates.
Congratulations to:
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 15:05
|Story ID:
|569305
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
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