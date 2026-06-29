Jonesville, La., native takes command of ‘Bandit’ battalion

Photo By Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis | Lt. Col. Gregory O'Brien, outgoing commander, 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Lt. Col. Chad Ford, incoming commander, salute the U.S. flag during a change of command ceremony at the Lake Charles Event Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana, June 28, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred command of the "Bandit" Battalion from O'Brien to Ford. see less | View Image Page

By Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

LAKE CHARLES, La. – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment ‘Bandit’, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, held an official change of command ceremony at the Lake Charles Event Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana, June 28, 2026.

During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Gregory O’Brien relinquished command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Chad Ford. The formal transfer of authority signifies the passing of responsibility for the battalion’s mission, personnel and readiness.

Brig. Gen. Jason Mahfouz, Louisiana National Guard assistant adjutant general-Army, officiated the ceremony and presided over the tradition of the guidon's passing, a longstanding military custom symbolizing the transfer of leadership and trust between commanders. The event was attended by LANG leaders, Soldiers, family members and distinguished guests.

“Today, we transition from one exceptional Louisiana leader to another,” said Mahfouz. “Gregory, your awards speak volumes about what you’ve done, but the legacy stands in the discipline and the capabilities you instilled in your Soldiers.”

Mahfouz thanked the families of both commanders for their unwavering support and recognized the leadership demonstrated by O'Brien and Ford throughout their careers.

"You're stepping up to a new challenge," Mahfouz said to Ford. "While your previous assignments prepared you for this opportunity, the real challenge lies ahead. Take the accomplishments Greg achieved during his command and continue building this organization into an even stronger force. Give these Soldiers the leadership they deserve."

Ford, a Jonesville, Louisiana, native, thanked his mentors, fellow Soldiers and family for their support.

"Brig. Gen. Mahfouz, thank you, and thank you to Maj. Gen. Friloux, for the opportunity to command the best battalion in the Louisiana Army National Guard," said Ford. "I understand the trust you place in your leaders, and I will work every day to honor that confidence."

Ford emphasized the Louisiana National Guard's dual state and federal missions while reaffirming his commitment to Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux's, the adjutant general of Louisiana, top priority of maintaining combat-ready forces. "As your commander, it is my duty to prepare you for that fight—to build you into the most capable, most lethal and most resilient infantry battalion in the 256th Brigade, in the state of Louisiana and in the United States Army," Ford said. "Good enough is the enemy. Complacency is the threat. Mastery is the expectation. We will be the battalion others point to and say, 'That's the standard.'"

During O'Brien's tenure, the battalion completed multiple training exercises such as an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation, deployed in support of Operation Joint Guardian, where he commanded a multinational maneuver battalion composed of forces from more than six nations, and responded to multiple all-hazard events.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the adjutant general for the trust he placed in me and the opportunity to command this battalion downrange,” said O’Brien. “I can truly say this is the best job I’ve ever had.”

O'Brien praised the Soldiers of the battalion for their performance during Operation Joint Guardian and the relationships they built while serving alongside multinational partners.

“These Soldiers have the skills necessary for the next fight,” said O’Brien. “Chad, you’ve got a great team. I look forward to seeing what you do with the guys.”

During the ceremony, O’Brien was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his service and leadership during his tenure as commander.