It's a celebration: Fireworks set for Saturday

Courtesy Photo | A Schedule of Events for Fort Jackson's 2026 July 4 fireworks celebration. (Graphic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Schedule of Events for Fort Jackson's 2026 July 4 fireworks celebration. (Graphic courtesy of Fort Jackson's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson is ready to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday in a big way.



Not only are arguably the best fireworks in the Midlands set to launch Saturday, but Hilton Field will be abuzz with many different events..



Hilton Field will open at 4 p.m. for patrons to arrive.



“It’s going to be a great celebration, a memorable celebration,” said Col. Dave Gaugush, garrison commander, during a Community Information Exchange held June 30.



Fort Jackson’s friends and neighbors are invited to celebrate the Nation’s independence at the Fort Jackson 4th of July Celebration.



The event is free and includes a kid’s zone with carnival rides, fireworks, and live music from the 282d Army Band and Hopkins, South Carolina native Steve Ray Ladson. Food trucks and drink tents will have food and beverages available for purchase.



While the gates open at 4 the celebration officially begins at 5:15 p.m.



Below is some information about the event:



Those coming from off-post are asked to use Gate 4, Boyden Arbor Road to access Hilton Field.



Everyone age 18 or older must possess a valid state or government issued identification card for entry. The vehicle driver must possess a valid driver’s license, valid proof of insurance and a valid registration.



Guests are reminded that before they pack up and head out - remember you can’t bring camp tents, tents/canopies, illegal drugs, and absolutely no weapons of any kind or alcohol.



Pets will need to stay at home unless they are certified service animals.



But, won’t it be hot?



Yes, it will be, but you can bring chairs with umbrellas, small sun shelters, beach wagons and water.



“I hope to see you all out there with the 35,000 others .. but stay hydrated,” said Roderick Combs, Fort Jackson safety specialist.



Make sure to wear sunblock and adequate coverings.



All items are subject to search.



The community is also called on to be vigilant during the celebration.



“We are asking the community to help us,” because of the large influx of visitors to the installation, said Maj. Abdon Garay-Briones, Fort Jackson provost marshal.



“Please if you see something, say something,” Gaugush said. “Have the personal courage to introduce yourself to somebody and have a positive interaction – represent the Army well.”