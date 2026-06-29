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    Coast Guard rescues seven from boat fire near Detroit

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard rescues seven from boat fire near Detroit

    News Release July 2, 2026 Great Lakes District Public Affairs 216-902-6020/D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil

    Coast Guard rescues seven from boat fire near Detroit

    DETROIT — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a 45-foot vessel fire with seven people aboard on the Canadian side of the Detroit River, Thursday morning.

    Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders received a request for assistance from Joint Rescue Coordination Center Trenton at 2:56 a.m. following a report of a pleasure craft that had caught fire with all seven people still aboard.

    Watchstanders launched the Coast Guard Station Belle Isle 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew. The boatcrew arrived on scene, confirmed the pleasure craft was still on fire, and observed that all persons aboard were wearing life jackets and had gathered near the aft section of the vessel. The crew safely transferred the individuals from the burning vessel to the RB-S and transported them to Harbor Town Marina.

    There were no reported injuries.

    A commercial salvaging company later reported the vessel to have sunk to the bottom of the river with a charted depth of 40 feet, with no signs of pollution.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    For more information, please contact the Great Lakes District Public Affairs office at 216-902-6020 or via email at D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 11:26
    Story ID: 569277
    Location: US
    Web Views: 149
    Downloads: 0

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