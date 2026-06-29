NAMRU SOUTH Information Professional Receives Navy Medicine Lifetime Achievement Award

Courtesy Photo | LIMA, Peru (June 26, 2026) Miguel Ramirez, head of information management/information technology at Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH. Ramirez was selected for the 2025 Captain Joan Dooling Information Professional Lifetime Achievement Award. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. NAMRU SOUTH, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development conducts research and surveillance in the SOUTHCOM Area of Responsibility to prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of U.S. warfighter health and readiness. (Courtesy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

LIMA, Peru – Miguel Ramirez, head of information management/information technology at Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH, has been selected for the 2025 Captain Joan Dooling Information Professional Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award, which will be formally recognized during the 2026 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium Navy Service Day on August 10, recognizes outstanding contributions in information management, information technology and informatics.

Ramirez was selected in the lifetime achievement category for his sustained service and contributions to Navy Medicine and the NAMRU SOUTH mission. His contributions include leading major technology transitions, strengthening the command’s cybersecurity posture and ensuring mission continuity during periods of significant operational challenge for the command.

Ramirez leads a team of 13 information technology professionals in direct support of the NAMRU SOUTH scientific research mission, supporting multiple research protocols annually, processing nearly 500,000 records and transforming research data into actionable scientific information.

“It has been 25 years serving the NAMRU SOUTH mission with honor and professionalism,” said Ramirez. “This is a recognition of an amazing IT team I have been working with since 2001. I am very proud of what we have accomplished so far, and this award is an incentive to continue serving with gratitude to our leadership, NMRC and BUMED for their guidance and support.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic and a country-wide lockdown in Peru, Ramirez helped deploy a telework infrastructure within 24 hours, allowing vital infectious disease research in support of U.S. service members to continue with minimal interruption.

He also played a key role in the command’s migration to the Medical Community of Interest network and supported a major facility renovation with no network downtime, helping ensure NAMRU SOUTH personnel could continue working through complex infrastructure changes.

“Mr. Ramirez’s recognition with a Navy Medicine lifetime achievement award is a proud moment for NAMRU SOUTH and a clear reflection of the mission impact our information professionals deliver every day,” said Capt. Hak Auth, NAMRU SOUTH commanding officer. “His leadership has helped safeguard the systems, data and operational continuity our scientists rely on, ensuring research can continue securely and without interruption, even during major transitions and global crises. We are proud to see his decades of service recognized across Navy Medicine.”

Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

NAMRU SOUTH, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development conducts research and surveillance in the SOUTHCOM Area of Responsibility to prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of U.S. warfighter health and readiness.