MQ-9 Reaper arrives at Battle Creek for Field of Flight Airshow

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco | An MQ-9 Reaper from the 214th Attack Squadron, Arizona Air National Guard, arrives at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, June 29, 2026. The Michigan Air National Guard’s 110th Operations Support Squadron remotely pilots the MQ-9 and provides persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to combatant commanders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco) see less | View Image Page

An MQ-9 Reaper, piloted by Michigan’s 110th Operations Support Squadron (OSS), landed at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, with the support of the Arizona Air National Guard’s 214th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) team, June 29, 2026.

The MQ-9, normally flown by Arizona’s 214th Attack Squadron, flew approximately eight hours from Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to Michigan in support of the Field of Flight Air Show.

The 110th OSS regularly flies the MQ-9 remotely on missions across the globe. The air show gave them a chance to fly a mission a little closer to home.

“We worked with the Arizona ground crew this last week regarding the flight plan,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Grayson Betts, a 110th Operations Support Squadron MQ-9 pilot who landed the aircraft. “Today we demonstrated our automatic takeoff and landing capability [ATLC].”

“The MQ-9 has a computer with preset variables that calculates how to approach the runway. The pilot then commands it into its ATLC pattern,” Betts continued.

This also provided the 110th OSS an opportunity to coordinate with a chase plane via radio during landing procedures. According to Betts, when flying outside of military airspace, unmanned platforms need a spotter below 18,000 feet.

The MQ-9’s participation in the Field of Flight Air Show, July 2 to 5, provided the maintenance team a chance to work in a new environment.

“Pilots are in full control when it lands, then we marshal it in,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ben Mazzei, 214th AMXS crew chief. “Once that is done, we gain control and it is our job to shut it down. Then we do our inspections and tow it into the hangar. We like to call ourselves the valet of the aircraft.”

The 214th ATKS and the 110th OSS regularly work together remotely for a variety of flying missions. Their travel to the base allowed individuals to work together in person.

“The Arizona guys have been great to work with,” said Betts. “They were able to send all of their equipment and people to support the airshow, which helps us connect with the local community. The static display will showcase what this base does and the aircraft we fly.”