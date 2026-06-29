Truman Sailors Focus on Safety During Command Motorcycle Ride Your browser does not support the audio element.

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. — Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) participated in a command motorcycle ride July 2, 2026, designed to reinforce safe riding habits, strengthen peer mentorship and build camaraderie among the ship’s motorcycle riders.



The ride brought together qualified riders from across the command for an event focused on risk management, mentorship and responsible riding. Before departing, participants received a safety brief, reviewed personal protective equipment requirements, conducted motorcycle inspections and discussed the route, planned stops and potential hazards.



Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Barney Morgan, a Weapons Department motorcycle program manager aboard Truman, said the ride gave Sailors a chance to learn from one another outside of a formal classroom setting.



“This command ride is about peer-led mentorship,” Morgan said. “Formal courses, like the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic RiderCourse or Advanced RiderCourse, focus on basic technical handling. Command rides focus on real-world decision-making and building camaraderie while doing something we all enjoy.”



Throughout the ride, Sailors emphasized disciplined riding, situational awareness and sound decision-making while reinforcing the importance of looking out for fellow riders. Scheduled stops allowed participants to rest, hydrate and continue discussions about motorcycle safety.



Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Steven Raymer, Truman’s command motorcycle program manager, said the ride helped bring the command’s motorcycle community together around a shared focus on safety.



“The command ride is a way for all Truman motorcycle riders to get together, discuss motorcycle safety and demonstrate safe riding skills,” Raymer said. “It increases motorcycle awareness and improves camaraderie within the community.”



Motorcycle safety remains a year-round priority for the Navy. Command rides complement required Motorcycle Safety Foundation training by giving riders opportunities to practice safe riding techniques in a controlled group environment while reinforcing accountability and mutual support.



Harry S. Truman is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and is preparing for its Refueling and Complex Overhaul, a once-in-a-lifetime modernization period that will extend the carrier’s operational service life and enhance its ability to support future fleet operations.