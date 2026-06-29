HADR training focuses on strengthening more than just alliances during RIMPAC 2026

FORD ISLAND, Hawaii — Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) training during the multinational RIMPAC is about more than preparing for natural disasters—it’s about building the partnerships that enable nations to respond together when a crisis strikes. Seabees from more than 30 nations work side by side beneath the hot Hawaiian sun, exchanging ideas, solving problems and building relationships built to last long after the exercise concludes. Though the simulated disaster scenarios are meant to be focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, the real objective lies beyond just training exercises. U.S. Navy Capt. Steve Sherman, commodore of the First Naval Construction Regiment (1NCR) and commander, Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief Camp, at the Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Recovery Camp at Ford Island states that the HADR mission is a critical element of RIMPAC because it strengthens the relationships and interoperability that participating nations rely on during both humanitarian emergencies and other multinational operations. “HADR is a part of the overall RIMPAC exercise,” Sherman said. “It’s cultivating the same partnerships that we would lean on during a natural disaster, but also in conflict or any type of military engagement.” While the training focuses on humanitarian assistance, Sherman explained that the value extends far beyond disaster response. The same partner nations that would work together following an earthquake or typhoon are often the same allies that coordinate during regional security challenges. By developing those relationships before a crisis occurs, this will help to ensure a faster and more effective response when lives are at stake. Beyond improving operational readiness, HADR also contributes to regional stability by helping affected nations recover and regain self-sufficiency after disasters. “We have a vested national interest in responding during a humanitarian crisis,” Sherman said. “One of the key things we want to achieve with a HADR response is to empower the host nation so they can be stable and self-sufficient.” Sherman expresses how communities weakened by disasters can become vulnerable to instability or exploitation. By working alongside partner nations to provide humanitarian assistance, participating forces help reduce those risks while reinforcing long-term security throughout the Indo-Pacific. For Sherman, however, the greatest strength of exercises like RIMPAC lies in the relationships built between the people participating. “I’ve been doing this for 25 years,” he said. “Those personal relationships actually help form the bridges that allow you to work with partner countries and sister services.” Whether working alongside the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Republic of Korea Navy, or non-government relief organizations, Sherman believes trust begins at the individual level. “At the end of the day, we’re all people,” he said. “It’s that ‘I know you, I’ve worked with you, I trust you’ that really goes so far in building these partnerships.” Those relationships often outlast a single exercise, with service members reconnecting years later during future operations, creating a lasting network of trust across allied and partner nations. “We’ve never been in an all-American formation,” Sherman said, referencing a quote from retired Marine Gen. James Mattis. “We’ve always leaned on partners and allies.” With more than 30 nations participating in RIMPAC, Sherman said seeing multinational cooperation firsthand has a far greater impact than simply learning about it in a classroom. For civilians observing the exercise, he hopes the HADR mission highlights another side of military service. “The U.S. military does good, and working with our partners, we do good,” Sherman said. “We’re helping people who are truly in need; saving lives, alleviating suffering and contributing to stability so communities can get back on their feet.” Standing on Ford Island in the heart of Pearl Harbor, Sherman reflected on the historical significance of conducting multinational training in a place once defined by conflict. Decades after World War II, the United States now trains side-by-side with Japan as one of its closest allies, an example Sherman believes demonstrates the lasting power of reconciliation and partnership. Sherman hopes service members leave RIMPAC with a deeper appreciation for the power of multinational cooperation. “I think it shows the power of reconciliation,” Sherman said. “Let’s all work together.” Through HADR training, RIMPAC reinforces that effective disaster response begins long before a crisis occurs. It begins with trusted partnerships, shared experiences, a commitment to helping those in need and showing up for each other when it counts the most. (Story and Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Jade Holmes)