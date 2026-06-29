U.S. Navy and ROK Seabees Build Towards a Stronger Partnership.

FORD ISLAND, Hawaii — United States Navy Seabees of NCB 25 (Naval Construction Battalion 25) and Republic of Korea Seabees from NMCB2 (Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 2) work together June 29 on Ford Island, Hawaii to construct a pergola during the RIMPAC 2026 exercise.

“I think the United States Seabees and Marines are very great. They work hard” said Lt. Jaewon Moon, Republic of Korea Navy, NMCB2. “This is our Korean traditional gazebo, a pergola. It’s a bench. We want to give it to you as a kind gift to the U.S.”

Republic of Korea Rear Admiral In-ho Kim, commander of the Task Fleet Command, then arrived and signed the Pergola structure with his name. The Korean words for “Dragon” and “Tiger” were also inscribed onto the pergola.

“A long time ago, Koreans believed dragons and tigers protected our homes. We wrote down dragon and tiger and we pray for our homes to be safe”, explained Moon as he described the significance of the words written down.

The RIMPAC 2026 exercise brings together over 30 nations to Hawaii. The exercise provides the opportunity for the United States and international allies to demonstrate their partnership through training, conversation, and other forms of participation.

"It's good to get together with everybody and work with other nations. We gave them our input, and took their input on what they'd like to have done. We collaborate on that and work together as a team.” said Builder First Class Roman Schmidtke of NCB 25.

“I think we have a very strong alliance. The gazebo is a small part of our alliance”, said Moon in response to if he believes the United States and South Korea will enjoy a strong relationship moving forward.