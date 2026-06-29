Photo By Emery Brake | When a fellow service member received blood at Madigan Army Medical Center, the Soldier's unit stepped up to replenish the supply. see less | View Image Page

From Us, For Us: Army Units Unite to Save Lives Through Blood Donation

By: Emery Brake, Armed Services Blood Bank Center – Pacific Northwest

“From Us, For Us” is more than a slogan within the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP), it is a commitment that reflects the military community’s dedication to caring for one another. Service members donate as a team to ensure lifesaving blood is available for fellow service members, their families, and military retirees whenever and wherever it is needed.

That commitment has been on full display at Joint Base Lewis-McChord over the past several months as two Army units stepped forward to host blood drives following separate incidents that directly affected members of their own military family. In one case, the blood drive supported a fellow Soldier. In the other, it supported the family member of a Soldier. In both situations, the response from their units demonstrated the extraordinary bond shared within Army formations.

Immediately after learning of each incident, unit leaders coordinated with the Armed Services Blood Bank Center - Pacific Northwest (ASBBC-PNW) to organize blood drives. The response was overwhelming. More than 80 service members signed up to donate between these two blood drives, answering the call to help replenish the blood that had been used to provide lifesaving care.

Both Soldiers impacted by these events had teammates who stood ready to give as soon as they learned there was a need. Their willingness to donate reflected the Army values of selfless service and teamwork, ensuring that the blood supply remained strong not only for their own but also for every military beneficiary who may require a transfusion in the future.

The blood available on the shelves at the time of these emergencies helped save lives. While the immediate need had already been met, replenishing those supplies was just as critical. Every donation helps ensure that the next service member, family member, retiree, or other eligible beneficiary has access to lifesaving blood when seconds matter most.

The partnership between these units and the ASBBC-PNW did not end after the initial response. Both organizations have already scheduled future blood drives, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining a ready and reliable blood supply. This continued support highlights an important truth: consistent blood donors are the foundation of a lifesaving blood program.

When emergencies occur, there is no time to wait for donations. The blood used to treat trauma patients is the blood already on the shelf. Regular blood donors make that possible, while replenishment donations ensure the supply remains available for the next person in need.

The recent blood drives at Joint Base Lewis-McChord serve as a powerful reminder that every donation matters. They exemplify the spirit of “From Us, For Us”, service members caring for one another through action, compassion, and sacrifice. Together, these units demonstrated that supporting the Armed Services Blood Program is not simply about donating blood; it is about standing beside one another in times of need and ensuring that lifesaving resources are always available for the military community.

To join the life saving efforts of the Armed Services Blood Bank Center – Pacific Northwest, email our recruiter at mailto:emery.a.brake.civ@health.mil to schedule a blood drive with your unit.