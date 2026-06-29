Behind the Curtain

Photo By Capt. Aaron Moshier | Maj. Robert Corkrum, 915th Contracting Battalion, Army Material Command-Army Reserve Element, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command inspects a water supply tank during Operation Sentinel Justice 26 in Gulfport, Miss., between May 26-June 18, 2026. (Photo Courtesy of 915th Contracting Battalion, Army Material Command-Army Reserve Element, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command) see less | View Image Page

75th USARIC Contract Support Team enables OSJ 26 support and sustainment to the largest U.S. Army Reserve exercise in history

CAMP SHELBY/GULFPORT, Miss., and CAMP BEAUREGARD, La. — While more than 12,000 service members trained across multiple states, including Louisiana and Mississippi, during Operation Sentinel Justice 26, a small team from the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command worked behind the scenes to keep the exercise running. The 75th USARIC’s contract support team manages the essential contracts that delivered everything from floodlights and water tanks to cold storage, bulk ice, tents, and laundry and shower services; all quiet contributions that made the large‑scale operation possible.

The CST oversees the full lifecycle of contracted support, ensuring vendors meet requirements, deliver on time, and maintain compliance throughout the exercise. Their work touches nearly every sustainment and support function that Soldiers rely on during OSJ 26.

“Our mission is simple: make sure the warfighters never have to think about the logistics behind the scenes. If we do our job right, the exercise runs smoothly and Soldiers can stay focused on training,” said Maj. Robert Corkrum, contracting team leader, 915th Contracting Battalion, Army Material Command-Army Reserve Element, 75th USARIC and a member of the OSJ 26 CST.

Across Camp Shelby, Miss., Camp Beauregard, La. and the Gulfport, Miss. area, the team coordinated a wide range of contracted services. Floodlights illuminated night operations. Water tanks supported hygiene and sustainment nodes. Event tents provided shelter for troop support activities. Additional contracts delivered bulk ice, expanded tent capacity, and ensured laundry and shower operations remained available throughout the exercise.

Each contract requires continuous monitoring. The team conducts site visits, verifies delivery and setup, and works directly with vendors to resolve issues before they affect training. Their oversight ensures that contracted services met Army standards and that Soldiers had the resources they needed to focus on mission tasks. “Supporting an operation with such a large geographic footprint means we’re constantly adapting to changing requirements. A single delay or missed requirement can have ripple effects across the mission, so staying proactive and communicating effectively is essential, said Staff Sgt. Erik Eaton, contracting non-commissioned officer, and 915th Contracting BN, AMC-ARE, 75th USARIC and a member of the OSJ 26 CST.

In addition to managing existing contracts, the team also identifies shortfalls and coordinates solutions in real time. When units require additional tents, ice, or water capacity, the contract support team works with contracting offices and vendors to adjust requirements and deliver support quickly. Their responsiveness maintains continuity across dispersed training sites.

The team’s efforts also contributed to the Army’s broader modernization goals. By documenting contractor performance, identifying gaps, and capturing lessons learned, they provide valuable insights that will shape future contracting strategies for large-scale exercises.

“Our best work is basically invisible. If a Soldier can go through this massive exercise without having to worry about where their next shower is coming from or if the lights will turn on, we’ve succeeded. Our goal is to ensure that contract support is seamless so that the Soldiers can focus entirely on their core competencies and accomplishing their mission.,” said Sgt. 1st Class Michael Wensjoe, contracting master gunner, 915th Contracting BN, AMC-ARE, 75th USARIC and a member of the OSJ 26 CST.

For the 75th USARIC, the CST’s work reflects the command’s mission to bring specialized expertise to Army Reserve operations. While the 75th USARIC is widely recognized for its role in technology assessment and innovation, its contracting professionals play an equally important role in enabling complex training events like OSJ 26.

As the exercise concluded, the CST contributions remained largely unseen by the Soldiers who benefited from them, but their impact was unmistakable.

From lighting the training lanes to keeping water flowing and essential services running, the team ensured that OSJ 26 had the infrastructure needed to succeed.