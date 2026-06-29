Fort McCoy garrison commander recognizes City of Tomah for enduring community partnership

Photo By Melissa Dubois | U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez presents a Fort McCoy...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Dubois | U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez presents a Fort McCoy Garrison Certificate of Appreciation to Tomah Mayor Paul Dwyer during a recent Tomah City Council meeting June 16, 2026, in Tomah, Wis. The certificate was recognizing the city's longstanding partnership and continued support of the installation and the men and women who serve there. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez presented a Fort McCoy Garrison Certificate of Appreciation to Tomah Mayor Paul Dwyer during a recent Tomah City Council meeting June 16, recognizing the city's longstanding partnership and continued support of the installation and the men and women who serve there.



The presentation highlighted the strong relationship between Fort McCoy and the City of Tomah, a partnership that has grown over decades through shared initiatives, community engagement, and mutual support. As one of Fort McCoy's closest neighboring communities, Tomah has consistently worked alongside the installation on events, emergency preparedness, economic development, military appreciation activities, and initiatives that strengthen the region.



Baez thanked Mayor Dwyer, the Tomah City Council, city staff, and the community for their continued commitment to maintaining a close relationship with Fort McCoy and supporting Soldiers, military families, civilian employees, and veterans.



The City of Tomah has regularly partnered with Fort McCoy on numerous community events throughout the year, including military appreciation activities, Memorial Day observances, Veterans Day events, educational outreach, local festivals, and regional economic development efforts. City leaders also routinely coordinate with installation officials on transportation, public safety, emergency management, and infrastructure issues that affect both the military installation and surrounding communities.



Fort McCoy personnel frequently participate in Tomah-area events, while Tomah leaders and residents regularly support installation activities such as Armed Forces Day Open House, change-of-command ceremonies, community forums, and other public engagements. These ongoing partnerships reinforce the close connection between the installation and the surrounding communities of Monroe County.



Army community relations programs are designed to foster understanding, cooperation, and trust between military installations and the communities they serve. By building and maintaining strong relationships with local governments, businesses, schools, civic organizations, and residents, Fort McCoy helps ensure open communication and mutual support while showcasing the Army's mission and its contributions to the region.



The partnership between Fort McCoy and the City of Tomah also supports the installation’s role as one of the nation's premier Total Force training centers. Fort McCoy annually welcomes tens of thousands of service members from the Active Army, Army Reserve, National Guard, and other military components, generating significant economic activity for surrounding communities through military training, mobilization operations, construction projects, contracting opportunities, tourism, and local spending.



The recognition presented to Mayor Dwyer serves as a symbol of the shared commitment between Fort McCoy and the City of Tomah to continue working together for the benefit of the military, local residents, businesses, and the greater western Wisconsin region.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”