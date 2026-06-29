Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction

Photo By April Olsen | The All American Gate leading onto Fort Bragg will close July 27 for up to 24 months while repairs are made to the All American Freeway and Gruber Bridge. The Visitor Center will remain open during construction work. (U.S. Army photo by April Olsen) see less | View Image Page

Photo By April Olsen | The All American Gate leading onto Fort Bragg will close July 27 for up to 24 months...... read more read more

FORT BRAGG, N.C. –The All American Gate – the main entrance to Fort Bragg – will close at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 27 to make needed repairs to the roadway. The Gruber Road Bridge overpass will also close and the bridge will be replaced. Construction is expected to take 24 months.

“Upgrades are necessary and long overdue,” said Col. Chad Mixon, the Fort Bragg Garrison Commander. “We know this will be a disruption to commuters, but it is a temporary inconvenience that increases safety and will improve long-term readiness.”

The construction is being done through Fort Bragg’s partnership with the N.C. Department of Transportation under an Inter-Governmental Service Agreement or IGSA. Fort Bragg uses NCDOT's expertise to design and manage certain highway construction and maintenance projects on the post while the Army pays for the work.

“We’ve been able to get other road repairs completed quicker and cheaper using the IGSA with the NCDOT,” said Jeff Williamson, Fort Bragg’s Director of Public Works. “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made in the last year including work on Manchester and King Roads, as well as the Yadkin Access Control Point. We’re eager to get work on All American and Gruber Bridge underway.”

During the AAG and Gruber Bridge closure, there are five other projects, such as culvert replacements, that will happen in the Gruber Bridge area saving time and money, Williamson said.

In June, NCDOT awarded a $15.5 million construction contract to Highland Paving of Fayetteville, N.C., for the work on All American Freeway and replacement of Gruber Bridge.

During construction, check the Fort Bragg website and follow our Facebook page and My Army Post App for updates on work, detours and traffic flow.

Fort Bragg officials have posted a Q&A on the installation website at https://home.army.mil/bragg/ for anticipated questions on the closure.

Q: When are we closing the All American Freeway? A: The All American Gate and Gruber Bridge will close at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 27 for maintenance.

Q: What work is being done and how long will it take? A: The repairs will include major repair of roadbed settlement on All American Freeway near the Rock Merritt Avenue exit and replacement of the Gruber Road Bridge. The closure will be from the All American Gate to Zabitosky Street in both inbound and outbound directions. Gruber Road will have a detour at the All American Freeway overpass. We expect the construction to take up to 24 months.

Q: How can visitors get an installation pass? A: The most convenient way for Non-DOW ID cardholders to request a visitor pass is online at https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fhome.army.mil%2Fbragg%2F&data=05%7C02%7Capril.n.olsen.civ%40army.mil%7C196173fd752c4ac5d69908ded77fec5e%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639185141576466093%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=f8%2BZxxWL11ArR4cC3XhDI4kxs%2FlB01JCaiFnQaiN%2F6I%3D&reserved=0, select the Online Visitor Pass link on the right. The All-American Visitor Center will remain open but visitors will have to use other gates to drive onto the installation. The closure will be from the All American Gate to Zabitosky Street in both inbound and outbound directions. Gruber Road will have a detour at the All American Freeway overpass.

Q: Where do we enter post once the main gate closes? A: Additional manpower will be added to other gates to accommodate increased traffic at those gates and hours at some other gates will be extended. Beginning July 27, 24-hour gates: Long Street, Chicken, Yadkin, Honeycutt, R. Miller and Canopy. Limited-hour gates (5 a.m. to 9 p.m.): Butner, Manchester, Rock Merritt.

Q: What can I do to prepare? A: We suggest you practice alternative routes to your destination on post now to familiarize yourself with options and traffic flow before the closure. After the main gate is closed, use your favorite navigation app to see detours and delays before you make a decision on gate usage. You can use DriveNC.Gov and click on Closures, Roadwork and Incidents to see all the construction and delays in the Fort Bragg area. Be sure to also check our website and follow the Fort Bragg Facebook page and My Army Post App for updates on work, detours and traffic flow during construction.

Q: What is an Inter-Governmental Service Agreement and why is it important? A: An IGSA allows us to partner with our state and local governments to leverage their expertise and contracting systems to award and manage services for Fort Bragg.For road maintenance, we’ve partnered with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The NCDOT has technical expertise for design, construction, and contracting to take our projects from an idea through design to construction. Using the NCDOT, we’ve seen about 40-60% cost savings. That means we can get more work done repairing Fort Bragg’s roads faster.