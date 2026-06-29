Sweat Smarter, Not Harder, for USAF Marathon Weekend

Photo By Jack Gardner | Runners, participating in the 29th annual Air Force Marathon, pass Huffman Prairie Flying Field at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025. More than 7600 runners competed in the 10K, 13.1-mile half-marathon, and 26.2-mile full marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jack Gardner) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio— Whether you are a seasoned runner or just lacing up for the first time, the time to start training for the U.S. Air Force Marathon race weekend is here.

Marathon weekend is Sept. 18-19 and features races for every distance, age, and ability. Friday night kicks off with the 1-kilometer Tailwind Trot for ages 4 to 12, followed by the 5K for athletes ages 4 and older. These events occur at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Saturday morning’s start gun fires off at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The opening ceremony begins at 6:15 a.m., with the first gun at 6:20 a.m. to kick off the wheeled marathon start. The 10K and half-marathon begin an hour later.

Runners should start implementing their training plans now, according to Jill Huffman, race director for the Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler. A full marathon can take even an experienced runner 16 weeks to prepare for, while a typical half-marathon or 10K training plan takes about 12 weeks. Even a 5K can take up to eight weeks of preparation for beginners.

Navigating the summer heat Beginning any training program takes dedication and commitment, but when that training begins in the hot, humid summer of Ohio, extra planning is definitely needed. “There are a couple things I think of when we're trying to prepare in the summer months and do it in a healthy way,” said Col. Kathryn Burtson, an internal medicine physician and director of medical education at the 88th Medical Group.

The first step is acclimation to the environment. Shifting training times to the early morning or late evening can mitigate the highest temperature and UV levels of the day. The importance of taking time to acclimate to environmental conditions is even recognized by the Air Force on a policy level.

“It's actually written into the AFI (AFMAN 36-2905, Air Force Physical Fitness Program) that Airmen get a period to acclimate to weather conditions and geographic regions before their formal physical fitness test, but often we don't think about it in the same lens when we are voluntarily signing up for a competitive marathon, half-marathon, or race event,” she said.

Burtson referenced a 2022 New England Journal of Medicine review, "Treatment and Prevention of Heat-Related Illness," which recommends gradually increasing the intensity and duration of physical activity over 10 to 14 days to safely build heat tolerance.

Hydration is also key. Burtson stressed the importance of hydrating two to three hours before exercise to maintain fluid levels throughout a run. Ideally, drinking 16 to 20 fluid ounces two to four hours before a run, and then an additional 8 to 12 fluid ounces 30 minutes pre-run, is ideal to allow for proper fluid absorption, according to the American College of Sports Medicine.

“I would say you are behind the power curve if you’re waiting until you’re thirsty while you are actively exercising, which is why pre-hydration is so important,” advised Burtson. Following the activity, you should hydrate according to your thirst mechanism. Water is sufficient for exercise under one hour in duration, while carbohydrate-electrolyte beverages like gels or sports drinks are appropriate for longer runs to help regulate sodium levels in the body.

How you fuel your body throughout any training regimen is equally important. “When you're putting so much time and effort and energy into preparing for a race, you do want to be conscientious about how you're feeding your body," she said. "If you were to have an overly processed diet of donuts and all the things that we see on billboards that smell good and taste good, your runs are not going to feel good. You are not going to be able to increase your exercise capacity at the same rate that your peers would if they were adequately giving their body the fuel it needs.”

At any time in your training, if you feel tired, nauseous, or dizzy — stop and recover. Pushing through these symptoms could lead to increased core temperatures and an altered mental state. Heat stroke is a medical emergency, and affected runners should immediately go to the emergency room for treatment.

Resources “We do have dietitians and nutritionists here at Wright-Patterson who you can consult with if you want to come up with a dietary training plan,” Burtson added. Access to these specialists is available to anyone who has medical benefits at the Wright-Patt hospital with a referral from their primary care manager. Appointments are based on availability.

The Civilian Health Promotion Services (CHPS) is a free service available to civilian employees to help maintain and improve overall health and well-being. Services include wellness screenings and wellness campaigns and challenges that encourage healthy habits. Learn more at https://chpsonline.com/.

There are a variety of commercial apps runners can utilize to find training plans, many are free while others may incur a fee. Huffman is also available to work directly with anyone who wants a more personalized plan by emailing her athttps://www.google.com/url?q=mailto%3AJill.Huffman.1%40us.af.mil.

Bottom Line: Listen to your body Whether you are a seasoned athlete or new to training, the key is to listen to your body’s response. Dehydration and failing to scale your training regimen based on environmental conditions can, at best, decrease your performance and at worst, lead to heat stroke or even death.

Note: Before undertaking any new training plan, it is recommended that runners first speak with their physician, especially if they have any underlying medical conditions or take chronic medications. If you or your training partner exhibit signs of heat stroke, immediately dial 911.