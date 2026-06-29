Travis AFB launches inaugural First Term Officer Course, bridging the gap for new leaders

Photo By Brian Collett | U.S. Air Force officers assigned to various units attend a First Term Officer Course...... read more read more Photo By Brian Collett | U.S. Air Force officers assigned to various units attend a First Term Officer Course at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2026. FTOC is a professional development program designed to help newly commissioned officers transition into their first duty station and prepare them for the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.— For years, Travis Air Force Base has successfully transitioned newly enlisted Airmen into the operational force through deliberate onboarding. Now, the base is applying that same targeted approach to its newest leaders with the launch of its inaugural First Term Officer Course, held June 15-17, 2026.



The three-day course was designed to accelerate the development of recently commissioned company grade officers, replacing the traditional trial-and-error approach of navigating a new operational environment with a structured blueprint for success.



"Newly commissioned officers are often dropped directly into their flights and expected to lead immediately, with only their commissioning source as their training," said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Krystle R. Ball, 60th Force Support Squadron career advisor. "This course bridges that critical gap. It helps ease the shift into an operational mindset and ensures our company grade officers are strategically aligned and mission ready."



Bringing the curriculum to life required a unique partnership between the base's Development Advisors and the Company Grade Officer Investment Council. The team combined the deep institutional experience of senior noncommissioned officers with the lived, operational insights of seasoned CGOs. Together, they built a program that introduces broad support systems while addressing real-world challenges.



For 2nd Lt. Lindsey Allen, 60th Inpatient Therapeutics Squadron clinical nurse, the early intervention provided clarity during a transitional time.



"Honestly, there is a combination of information overload paired with wanting to provide the best information for the team at all times," Allen said. "I always try to remind myself 'you don't know what you don't know,' and this program definitely helped fill some of the initial gaps of this base and new position."



Throughout the course, new officers gained practical leadership tools, connected with base agencies and learned how to leverage resources to support their personnel. For many non-prior service officers, the course also provided vital insight into formal promotion and recognition processes, enabling them to advocate for their Airmen from day one.



"FTOC was a great opportunity to introduce others going through similar situations, as well as hear the successes and failures from highly respected Air Force personnel," Allen added. "It was empowering to connect with such experienced leaders in a more personal setting."



Ultimately, the goal is to shift new officers' focus away from administrative survival and toward their primary mission: leading and mentoring Airmen.



Base leadership envisions FTOC becoming a permanent staple and an expected milestone for every arriving CGO. As the program matures, organizers hope the officers sitting in the seats today will return as the mentors and guest speakers of tomorrow, creating a self-sustaining cycle of leadership development.