Deterrence Through Detection: Multinational Force Masters CBRN Defense at BRAVE BEDOUIN

Photo By Caitlin Robinson | More than 400 military and partner nation personnel from 19 countries converged in Denmark to tackle one of the most complex threats in modern warfare: CBRN attacks. Through Exercise BRAVE BEDOUIN, Civil Engineers sharpened the multinational partnerships and rapid decision-making skills needed to detect hazards, protect the force, and deter future threats. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Caitlin Robinson | More than 400 military and partner nation personnel from 19 countries converged in...... read more read more

More than a century after chemical weapons changed the character of warfare, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, whether from deliberate state-actor attacks, proxy warfare, or industrial accidents in a conflict zone, continue to challenge military forces around the world. Today's emergency managers must be prepared to rapidly assess threats, inform decision-makers, and coordinate responses across multiple organizations and nations.

From May 4–7, U.S. Air Force and Army personnel joined representatives from Denmark, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, Romania, Belgium, Austria, Hungary, Poland, the Netherlands and Slovenia in Denmark for the 47th iteration of Exercise BRAVE BEDOUIN, a multinational training event focused on strengthening chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear warning, reporting and interoperability in a high-intensity operational environment.

Through realistic scenarios, over 400 participants practiced CBRN calculations, information management, and commander support during simulated chemical, biological and radiological incidents.

For Staff Sgt. Kareem Wint, an Emergency Management Craftsman assigned to the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, the exercise offered a unique opportunity to strengthen his understanding of multinational CBRN operations while working alongside personnel from different services and nations.

"The purpose of BRAVE BEDOUIN is to test CBRN warning and reporting with our NATO allies while improving our ability to communicate hazards efficiently and effectively," Wint said. "With the current security environment, it's important that we can communicate with our partners and allies to preserve the force."

Throughout the exercise, Airmen, Soldiers, and partner nation participants responded to a variety of scenarios that reflected the complexity of modern CBRN operations, including simulated use of chemical weapons, strikes on industrial chemical storage sites, and the release of radiological materials from damaged nuclear facilities. They were challenged to analyze information, produce timely reports, and support decision-making under pressure.

One of the most valuable aspects of BRAVE BEDOUIN was the opportunity to collaborate with representatives from 19 partner nations. Operating within a shared reporting framework helped participants exchange information, overcome communication barriers, and develop a common operational picture.

For Senior Airman Axel Cartagena, an Emergency Management Journeyman assigned to the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, the multinational environment highlighted the value of coalition partnerships.

"It was an amazing opportunity, and I would do it again in a heartbeat," Cartagena said. "Being able to see all these countries operate and work toward the same goal was truly a sight to see."

The exercise also challenged Civil Engineer Airmen to adapt to unfamiliar systems and operational perspectives. Wint spent much of the exercise working alongside U.S. Army CBRN personnel,gaining firsthand insight into how different services approach CBRN defense operations.

"There were two big challenges I faced during BRAVE BEDOUIN," Wint said. "The first was getting accustomed to the Army perspective."

Learning to operate within Army and NATO reporting frameworks required flexibility and quick adaptation in a fast-paced environment. The experience broadened Wint’s understanding of multinational operations while reinforcing the importance of interoperability among allied forces.

Beyond technical proficiency, the exercise reinforced a broader readiness mindset. Participants processed large volumes of information, coordinated with multinational partners, and delivered timely assessments in support of mission success.

As NATO and partner nations confront evolving security challenges that increasingly leverage hybrid warfare and disregard international norms, exercises such as BRAVE BEDOUIN remain essential for strengthening interoperability, sharing best practices, and preparing military forces to respond to CBRN threats wherever they may emerge.

By bringing together personnel from multiple nations, services, and specialties, BRAVE BEDOUIN demonstrated that readiness is not built in isolation. It is strengthened through collaboration, and a collective commitment to preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.