(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    VADM Verissimo (Commander Naval Air Forces) Visits Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    VADM Verissimo (Commander Naval Air Forces) at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Photo By Michael A Furlano | Vice Admiral Douglas Verissimo (Commander, Naval Air Forces) visited Fleet Readiness...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Vice Admiral Douglas Verissimo (Commander, Naval Air Forces) visited Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) to gain firsthand insight into the command’s unparalleled maintenance, repair, and manufacturing capabilities that directly support Navy and Marine Corps readiness.

    During the visit, FRCSW leadership showcased the command’s extensive capacity to rapidly design, engineer, and manufacture critical aircraft components and support equipment when traditional supply chains cannot meet operational demands. Through demonstrations and discussions with artisans, engineers, and production experts, VADM Verissimo witnessed the innovative solutions that enable FRCSW to return mission essential aircraft to the fleet and keep warfighters ready to execute their missions.

    From advanced manufacturing technologies to the exceptional skill and dedication of its workforce, the visit highlighted FRCSW’s unique ability to produce components required to sustain Navy and Marine Corps aircraft thus reinforcing the command’s vital role as a force multiplier for naval aviation.

    Showcasing these capabilities allowed FRCSW leadership to provide VADM Verissimo with a comprehensive understanding of the command’s capacity to support sailors, Marines, and aviation units operating across the globe. The visit underscored FRCSW’s unwavering commitment to mission accomplishment, innovation, and excellence in sustaining the aircraft that enable the Navy and Marine Corps to project power and defend national interests whenever and wherever called upon.

    FRCSW Employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 10:09
    Story ID: 569132
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Verissimo (Commander Naval Air Forces) Visits Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    VADM Verissimo (Commander Naval Air Forces) at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest
    VADM Verissimo (Commander Naval Air Forces) at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest
    VADM Verissimo (Commander Naval Air Forces) at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest
    VADM Verissimo (Commander Naval Air Forces) at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest
    VADM Verissimo (Commander Naval Air Forces) at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest
    VADM Verissimo (Commander Naval Air Forces) at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest
    VADM Verissimo (Commander Naval Air Forces) at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version