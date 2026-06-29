Vice Admiral Douglas Verissimo (Commander, Naval Air Forces) visited Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) to gain firsthand insight into the command’s unparalleled maintenance, repair, and manufacturing capabilities that directly support Navy and Marine Corps readiness.



During the visit, FRCSW leadership showcased the command’s extensive capacity to rapidly design, engineer, and manufacture critical aircraft components and support equipment when traditional supply chains cannot meet operational demands. Through demonstrations and discussions with artisans, engineers, and production experts, VADM Verissimo witnessed the innovative solutions that enable FRCSW to return mission essential aircraft to the fleet and keep warfighters ready to execute their missions.



From advanced manufacturing technologies to the exceptional skill and dedication of its workforce, the visit highlighted FRCSW’s unique ability to produce components required to sustain Navy and Marine Corps aircraft thus reinforcing the command’s vital role as a force multiplier for naval aviation.



Showcasing these capabilities allowed FRCSW leadership to provide VADM Verissimo with a comprehensive understanding of the command’s capacity to support sailors, Marines, and aviation units operating across the globe. The visit underscored FRCSW’s unwavering commitment to mission accomplishment, innovation, and excellence in sustaining the aircraft that enable the Navy and Marine Corps to project power and defend national interests whenever and wherever called upon.



FRCSW Employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2026 Date Posted: 07.01.2026 10:09 Story ID: 569132 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VADM Verissimo (Commander Naval Air Forces) Visits Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.