NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards $66.3M Contract for 10th Marines Maintenance & Operations Complex at MCB Camp Lejeune, NC

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Environmental Chemical Corporation, Burlingame, California, a $66,362,841 firm-fixed-price construction contract for the 10th Marines Maintenance and Operations Complex onboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Work will be performed onboard the installation and is scheduled to be completed by August 2029.

The maximum dollar value, including the base price and six options, is $66,362,841. Fiscal year (FY) 2024 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $35 million for the first increment will be obligated at the time of the award and will not expire at the end of the FY.

This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with four offers received.

NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-26-C-0014).

NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana.

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