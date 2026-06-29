Photo By Caleb Armstrong | This graphic was created by the Creative Services branch of the Security Training...... read more read more Photo By Caleb Armstrong | This graphic was created by the Creative Services branch of the Security Training operations group (ST) of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), on June 11, 2026, using the Adobe creative suite of applications. As the training arm of DCSA, the Security Training group has built new role-based certification programs for the DOW workforce, services, and industry partners to address and engage modern, complex, and evolving threats from adversaries. The layout featuers a man in a business suit presenting a holographic shield in the palm of his hands. Badge graphics for the new certifications are featured prominently and display text announces that they are forthcoming from training group's Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE). see less | View Image Page

Role-Based Certification Pilot Evolves Security Workforce Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Center for Security Excellence (CDSE) launched the Role-Based Certifications (RBC) program, evolving the Security Professional Education Development (SPēD) initiative. The new Department of War (DoW) training sets a benchmark for the security workforce to strengthen national defense.



The RBC framework shifts security certification from an agnostic knowledge test to structured learning progression, which leads to an RBC to validate on-the-job competency. Open to all security DoW civilians, military personnel, and contractors in direct support of DoW, the program expands skill sets, standardizes training, and defines professional excellence across the Defense Security Enterprise (DSE).



“RBCs combine foundational prerequisites (eLearning) with application-based instructor-led training and a comprehensive assessment to ensure every certified professional is equipped to meet the demands of their role and the mission of the DoW,” said Glenn Stegall, CDSE deputy director.



By equipping security professionals with practical skills, the DoW ensures its workforce serves as effective advocates who mitigate risks and apply critical countermeasures during strategic and tactical planning. The initiative underscores the DoW’s commitment to building an adaptable security workforce.



“This is an important first step to rebuilding our professionalization pipeline and helping to standardize the security workforce. Previously, we had training agnostic certifications that served to validate that people had the knowledge, skills, and abilities to do a job for a specific role,” said Audrey Gutierrez, CDSE director. “Now, we’re taking another look at that with an authentic adult learning and community building approach, and going back to our stakeholders to develop in lockstep a pipeline that truly scaffolds development up to those standard levels of competency.”



The framework will roll out in phases, prioritizing critical security disciplines. Five certifications will be launched by March 2027. The program begins with the Information Security RBC pilot, focusing on the Information Security (InfoSec) role, from July 26 to Aug. 23. This phase sharpens core competencies in risk mitigation, classification management, and incident response.



A working group of certification holders shaped the new program to focus on specific job roles and career milestones. For current SPēD certification holders (as of March 2025), expiration dates are automatically extended to March 2027.



“The SPēD Evolution is more than a certification update -- it’s a commitment to standardize security training, sustain capability standards, and empower every member of the security workforce to be an effective advocate for security in DoW planning and operations,” Stegall said.



CDSE will release comprehensive guidance detailing the RBC framework and its alignment with SPēD. For program updates, rollout schedules, feedback opportunities, and other defense security training initiatives, visit[www.cdse.edu](https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdse.edu "http://www.cdse.edu").