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    Role-Based Certification Pilot Evolves Security Workforce

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    Photo By Caleb Armstrong | This graphic was created by the Creative Services branch of the Security Training...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Story by Tammi Bush 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    Role-Based Certification Pilot Evolves Security Workforce
    The Center for Security Excellence (CDSE) launched the Role-Based Certifications (RBC) program, evolving the Security Professional Education Development (SPēD) initiative. The new Department of War (DoW) training sets a benchmark for the security workforce to strengthen national defense.

    The RBC framework shifts security certification from an agnostic knowledge test to structured learning progression, which leads to an RBC to validate on-the-job competency. Open to all security DoW civilians, military personnel, and contractors in direct support of DoW, the program expands skill sets, standardizes training, and defines professional excellence across the Defense Security Enterprise (DSE).

    “RBCs combine foundational prerequisites (eLearning) with application-based instructor-led training and a comprehensive assessment to ensure every certified professional is equipped to meet the demands of their role and the mission of the DoW,” said Glenn Stegall, CDSE deputy director.

    By equipping security professionals with practical skills, the DoW ensures its workforce serves as effective advocates who mitigate risks and apply critical countermeasures during strategic and tactical planning. The initiative underscores the DoW’s commitment to building an adaptable security workforce.

    “This is an important first step to rebuilding our professionalization pipeline and helping to standardize the security workforce. Previously, we had training agnostic certifications that served to validate that people had the knowledge, skills, and abilities to do a job for a specific role,” said Audrey Gutierrez, CDSE director. “Now, we’re taking another look at that with an authentic adult learning and community building approach, and going back to our stakeholders to develop in lockstep a pipeline that truly scaffolds development up to those standard levels of competency.”

    The framework will roll out in phases, prioritizing critical security disciplines. Five certifications will be launched by March 2027. The program begins with the Information Security RBC pilot, focusing on the Information Security (InfoSec) role, from July 26 to Aug. 23. This phase sharpens core competencies in risk mitigation, classification management, and incident response.

    A working group of certification holders shaped the new program to focus on specific job roles and career milestones. For current SPēD certification holders (as of March 2025), expiration dates are automatically extended to March 2027.

    “The SPēD Evolution is more than a certification update -- it’s a commitment to standardize security training, sustain capability standards, and empower every member of the security workforce to be an effective advocate for security in DoW planning and operations,” Stegall said.

    CDSE will release comprehensive guidance detailing the RBC framework and its alignment with SPēD. For program updates, rollout schedules, feedback opportunities, and other defense security training initiatives, visit[www.cdse.edu](https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdse.edu "http://www.cdse.edu").

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 08:20
    Story ID: 569117
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Role-Based Certification Pilot Evolves Security Workforce, by Tammi Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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