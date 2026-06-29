(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    BOSS Soldiers Treated to Home-Cooked Eats at ‘Gather and Grub’ Event

    BOSS Soldiers Treated to Home-Cooked Eats at ‘Gather and Grub’ Event

    Photo By Noriko Kudo | Soldiers were at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers “Warrior Zone” for a...... read more read more

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.30.2026

    Story by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    BOSS Soldiers Treated to Home-Cooked Eats at ‘Gather and Grub’ Event
    CAMP ZAMA, Japan - Soldiers were at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers “Warrior Zone” for a "Gather and Grub" event June 25 to recharge and to bring the community together. Home-cooked pulled pork, coleslaw and cookies were provided to those in attendance.

    "Gather and Grub" happens on the last Thursday of each month. Don't miss the next round!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 23:04
    Story ID: 569100
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BOSS Soldiers Treated to Home-Cooked Eats at ‘Gather and Grub’ Event, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    BOSS Soldiers Treated to Home-Cooked Eats at ‘Gather and Grub’ Event
    BOSS Soldiers Treated to Home-Cooked Eats at ‘Gather and Grub’ Event
    BOSS Soldiers Treated to Home-Cooked Eats at ‘Gather and Grub’ Event
    BOSS Soldiers Treated to Home-Cooked Eats at ‘Gather and Grub’ Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BOSS
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version