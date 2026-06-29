BOSS Soldiers Treated to Home-Cooked Eats at ‘Gather and Grub’ Event

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Soldiers were at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers “Warrior Zone” for a...... read more read more

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Soldiers were at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers “Warrior Zone” for a "Gather and Grub" event June 25 to recharge and to bring the community together. Home-cooked pulled pork, coleslaw and cookies were provided to those in attendance. see less | View Image Page