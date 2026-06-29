Leadership Transitions at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego and Naval Medical Center San Diego

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Stanley | Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, and director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, arrives for the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego change of command and Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) transfer of directorship ceremony at NMCSD, June 30, 2026. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus Stanley) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Capt. Jerry J. Bailey relieved Capt. Elizabeth M. Adriano as commander of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego and director of Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) during a change of command and transfer of directorship ceremony June 30.

The ceremony, held in NMCSD's courtyard, marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the U.S. Navy’s largest medical treatment facility.

The dual-hatted leadership role reflects the organization's complex, two-fold mission. As director of NMCSD, the leader oversees a Defense Health Agency (DHA) medical treatment facility (MTF) dedicated to delivering high-quality healthcare to beneficiaries. Concurrently, as commander of NMRTC San Diego, they execute Navy Medicine’s mandate to generate, train, and deploy expeditionary medical forces (EXMEDS) in support of global fleet and Marine Corps operations.

Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific and director of the Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, presided over the ceremony and praised Adriano’s leadership during her tenure.

“Today is more than a change of command,” said Brown. “It is a chance to reflect on the strategic importance of Navy Medicine in defending our nation, sustaining our warfighters, and strengthening alliances across this critical region. And none of that is possible without the kind of exemplary leadership Capt. Adriano has demonstrated during her tour. She has built a legacy that will endure long after today. As Capt. Bailey assumes command, a reflection of the Navy’s trust in his proven ability to lead, I have every confidence in his ability to keep this command and this hospital on its path of excellence.”

During her command from June 2023 through June 2026, Adriano led over 5,600 personnel across 19 clinical sites, providing highly reliable care to more than 223,000 beneficiaries. Under her direction, the command expertly executed a $675 million budget, supported 167 operational missions, and expanded the Virtual Medical Operations Center, resulting in the establishment of the Department of War’s largest inpatient mental health ward.

Under her tenure, NMCSD’s Maxillofacial Restoration Program was formally designated as a DHA Specialty Center of Excellence, securing an enterprise-wide standard of care for complex facial surgery. The command also stepped onto the global stage by providing critical Navy Medicine personnel and medical support to NASA for the successful Artemis II crew and spacecraft recovery mission aboard the amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26).

Furthermore, Adriano championed efforts to bolster the facility's civilian workforce through a highly successful hiring fair that rapidly filled critical healthcare roles. This influx of talent directly supported NMCSD’s strategic focus on reattracting care to the MTF. By increasing patient volume and case complexity within the hospital, medical providers hone the clinical skills necessary to maintain a ready medical force. Conversely, this effort ensures the command continues to provide the highest quality healthcare to those who wear or have worn the cloth of our nation, and their families.

Validating this standard of clinical excellence, NMCSD achieved its first formal safety grade postings from The Leapfrog Group starting in 2024. Under Adriano's leadership, the hospital earned three consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grades spanning 2024 and 2025, and maintained continued national recognition for its high standards in patient safety throughout her tenure.

Exemplifying this commitment to hands-on patient care, Adriano led by example. She remained an active, practicing obstetrician and gynecologist, continuing to deliver babies and take care of women through her clinical practice throughout her tenure as commander and director.

For her exceptionally meritorious conduct and the culmination of 30 years of honorable service, Adriano was presented with the Legion of Merit.

Reflecting on her time at the helm, Adriano thanked her staff for their commitment to excellence.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your commander and director. Your commitment to providing world-class care to our warfighters and their families has been a daily inspiration,” said Adriano. “The innovation, resilience, and compassion I have witnessed here are second to none. I depart with immense pride in all we have accomplished and have the utmost confidence that Captain Bailey will continue to elevate this command’s legacy of excellence.”

Bailey, a prior-enlisted Sailor who commissioned in 2001, arrives at NMCSD after serving as the executive officer to the director of the DHA. He is a decorated combat veteran with extensive operational and leadership experience, including commanding Field Medical Training Battalion-West at Camp Pendleton. He addressed the command for the first time, acknowledging the responsibility of his new dual-hatted role.

“I am honored to lead this exceptional team and to build on the strong foundation Captain Adriano established,” said Bailey. “To the crew of NMRTC San Diego and NMCSD, as the Acting Secretary of the Navy, HON Hung Cao has stated, I am never above you, I am never below you, I am always right next to you. Together, we will remain focused on generating a ready medical force, delivering outstanding care to our warfighters and beneficiaries, and ensure our medical teams are prepared to deliver in both combat and garrison operations anywhere, anytime.”

NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea.

The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.