Retired Maj. Gen. Hunt B. Downer Jr. inducted into Louisiana National Guard Hall of Fame

Photo By Capt. Peter Drasutis | Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana, and retired Maj. Gen. Hunt B. Downer Jr. unveil Downer's Louisiana National Guard Hall of Fame portrait during an induction ceremony at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, June 13, 2026. The portrait will be displayed among those of previous Hall of Fame inductees recognized for exceptional military service and civilian achievement. see less | View Image Page

By Capt. Peter Drasutis, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office NEW ORLEANS – Retired Maj. Gen. Hunt B. Downer Jr. was inducted into the Louisiana National Guard Hall of Fame during a ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana, at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, June 13, 2026.

Joined by his wife, Linda Downer, family members, friends and fellow service members, Downer was recognized for more than 25 years of service in the Louisiana National Guard and a career in public service that helped shape the organization for future generations.

The Louisiana National Guard Hall of Fame honors former Guardsmen who distinguished themselves through exceptional military service and civilian achievement. Nominees must have at least five years of creditable service in the Louisiana National Guard and have served honorably as an officer, warrant officer or enlisted member.

From 1984 to 2009, Downer served in the Louisiana National Guard while simultaneously building a distinguished career in public service. Rising to the rank of major general and serving as assistant adjutant general, he became a leading advocate for the organization.

Beginning his military career as a private in the U.S. Army Reserve, Downer remained committed to the Soldiers and Airmen he served alongside. Throughout his military service, he combined operational leadership with an understanding of government and public policy to strengthen the Guard's capabilities, infrastructure and quality-of-life programs.

During the ceremony, retired Maj. Gen. John P. Basilica Jr., a fellow Louisiana National Guard Hall of Fame inductee, highlighted Downer's ability to connect military requirements with legislative action.

"Maj. Gen. Downer bridged the gap between civilian authority and military service, ensuring missions, programs and benefits that continue to support Louisiana National Guard Soldiers and their families today," said Basilica.

In his civilian career, Downer served seven terms in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 1976 to 2004 and served as speaker of the House from 1996 to 2000. During his legislative tenure, he advocated for the Louisiana National Guard, helping secure funding for facilities, training programs and educational initiatives.

Among his most significant contributions was his support of educational opportunities for Guardsmen. Downer played a key role in the creation of Louisiana's Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) scholarship program and championed the State Tuition Exemption Program (STEP), helping ensure National Guard members could access both programs simultaneously.

His efforts opened pathways to higher education for thousands of Louisiana Guardsmen and strengthened recruiting and retention across the force.

Friloux said Downer consistently viewed policy decisions through the lens of their impact on service members. "Whether he was wearing a military uniform or serving at the State Capitol, he always viewed decisions through the lens of how they would affect Louisiana National Guard Soldiers and their families," said Friloux.

Downer's influence extended beyond education. Through his leadership and legislative experience, he secured funding for major Louisiana National Guard infrastructure projects, including improvements at Camp Beauregard and Camp Minden, while also supporting programs such as the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program.

Following his legislative service, Downer continued serving the citizens of Louisiana as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs from 2004 to 2008, overseeing veterans homes, benefits programs and services for Louisiana veterans and their families.

In uniform, Downer served in a variety of leadership positions, including assistant adjutant general and staff judge advocate. He provided legal and strategic guidance to senior military leaders while helping shape policies affecting the National Guard at the state and national levels.

His operational experience included service during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, where he served as trial counsel and legal adviser to the 5th Infantry Division at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, he was activated to support the Louisiana National Guard's response efforts, coordinating critical infrastructure and airport security operations across the state.

Downer's most notable military service came during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005. Following the catastrophic flooding of New Orleans, he led search and rescue efforts and later commanded Task Force Belle Chasse, overseeing the reception, staging and integration of thousands of military personnel and critical supplies supporting relief operations throughout southeast Louisiana.

In the aftermath of the storms, Downer oversaw the reconstruction of Jackson Barracks and multiple Louisiana National Guard facilities damaged by the hurricanes. Through negotiations with federal agencies and stakeholders, he helped secure funding necessary to restore the historic installation and rebuild critical infrastructure across the state.

Friloux said many of the benefits enjoyed by Louisiana Guardsmen today can be traced directly to Downer's efforts. "Every time a Soldier attended college through STEP or TOPS, every time a Guardsman worked in a modernized armory, and every time we benefited from the rebuilding of Jackson Barracks, Maj. Gen. Downer's influence was there," said Friloux.

His efforts also contributed to the acquisition and development of key military properties and facilities, including Camp Minden, Camp Villere, Esler Field and the Armed Forces Armory property on Louisiana State University's South Campus.

Louisiana National Guard leaders noted that many of Downer's contributions occurred behind the scenes, but their impact continues to benefit generations of Soldiers and Airmen through improved facilities, educational opportunities and enhanced readiness.

Accepting the honor, Downer credited his accomplishments to the Soldiers, leaders, public servants and family members who supported him throughout his career.

"I accept this award on behalf of the team," said Downer.

Many of the programs, facilities and educational opportunities available to Louisiana National Guard members can be traced to initiatives Downer supported during his military and public service careers.