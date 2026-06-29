AvengerCon X is back in Maryland!

Photo By Steven Stover | LAUREL, Md. – AvengerCon X is a free security event targeted at personnel supporting Department of War cyberspace missions and returns to Maryland for the event’s special 10th anniversary at the Kossiakoff Center, located on the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory campus, June 30 and July 1, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Steven Stover | LAUREL, Md. – AvengerCon X is a free security event targeted at personnel supporting...... read more read more

LAUREL, Md. – AvengerCon X is a free security event targeted at personnel supporting Department of War cyberspace missions and returns to Maryland for the event’s special 10th anniversary at the Kossiakoff Center, located on the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory campus, June 30 and July 1, 2026.

Earlier this week volunteers pressed more than 500 AvengerCon X shirts, stuffed a similar number of swag (stuff we all get) promotional bags, and began check in for day one attendees.

Today’s attendees got a head start by joining hands-on workshops such as CNO Tunneling and Tradecraft by Kleared4, From Pins to Pwnage – Practical Exploitation and Automation by Zeiter.com, and Offensive AI Tools and Techniques.

Tomorrow is the main event and includes a selection of distinguished presentations, a hacker’s village, and events appropriate for the tenth anniversary celebration.

This year, there will also be an FPV Drone Race. This 5" Open Class race is exclusive to military and government personnel attending the Avengercon cyber conference. Standard MultiGP 5'x5' gates will be deployed for the track. This is an AMA Sanctioned Event and will operate with a RemoteID Exception.

AvengerCon X is made possible because of our partnership with Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), the Army Cyber Institute at West Point (ACI), and the Military Cyber Professionals Association (MCPA).