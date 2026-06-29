USS South Dakota (SSN 790) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By John Narewski | 260630-N-UM744-1003- Cmdr. Burnes Brown is presented with the Legion of Merit by Capt. Thomas Flaherty, Commander Submarine Squadron FOUR, for his accomplishments during his time in command of USS South Dakota (SSN 790). Cmdr. Brown was relieved by Cmdr. Daniel Goodwin as commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast attack submarine during a change of command ceremony that was held Tuesday, June 30th onboard the fast attack submarine pierside at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski) see less | View Image Page

Photo By John Narewski | 260630-N-UM744-1003- Cmdr. Burnes Brown is presented with the Legion of Merit by Capt....... read more read more

GROTON, Conn. – Cmdr. Dan Goodwin relieved Cmdr. Burnes Brown as commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS South Dakota (SSN 790) during a traditional ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London, June 30.

Capt. Thomas Flaherty, commander, Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, presided over the ceremony. Rear Adm. Melvin Smith served as the guest speaker, delivering a keynote that praised the culture of trust and leadership established under Brown’s tenure.

"The greatest leaders don't spend their lives trying to put something into people; they spend their lives removing what keeps people from becoming who they already have the capacity to be," Smith said. "Captain Brown, today your command is relieved, but the standard you created is not."

Brown, a native of Macon, Georgia, took command of South Dakota in May 2024. During his tenure, the "South Dakota Warriors" completed a successful six-month deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, followed by a rapid two-month surge back to sea to meet national tasking. Under his guidance, the boat earned the SUBRON 4 Battle Efficiency “E” Award and the Commander, Task Force (CTF) 69 “Hook-Em” Award for excellence in anti-submarine warfare.

Reflecting on the unique nature of the "Silent Service," Brown likened the crew to a family of elite professionals dedicated to a common cause.

"Command at sea, especially in the silent service, is unlike anything else. It’s a privilege and a responsibility," Brown said. "Submarining is the ultimate team sport... I’ve been blessed to work with an incredible team here. I am lucky to have found my people, lucky to have found work that challenges me, and lucky to have served with this crew."

Brown is headed to the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C., for his next tour of duty.

Upon assuming command, Goodwin praised the foundation Brown built, noting the ship’s transition into a "multifaceted, lethal warship ready to project combat power throughout the world's oceans."

Addressing his family and the crew, Goodwin emphasized the importance of resilience and mutual respect. "Life is about how you choose to deal with life's punches," Goodwin said. "Continue to execute rule number one: treat everyone with a little bit of love and respect, and you'll continue to succeed at life's challenges."

In a poignant moment for the families in attendance, both commanders thanked their spouses and children for their sacrifices. Brown credited his wife, Whitney, and daughters, Ellie and Aiden, for being his foundation, while Goodwin recognized his wife, Carrie, as the bedrock of their family alongside their children, Eli, Lou, and Olive.

Goodwin, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, joins South Dakota following a successful tour at the PMS-351 Program Office.

USS South Dakota was commissioned on Feb. 2, 2019. The submarine is 377 feet long, displaces nearly 7,900 tons, and is one of the world's most advanced undersea platforms. As a Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, South Dakota is designed to excel in a broad spectrum of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, strike warfare, and special operations support.