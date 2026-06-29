Navy, Marine Corps teams expand maritime positioning capability during USNS Button backload

Photo By Dustin Senger | Improved Navy Lighterage System equipment, containers and expeditionary logistics...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | Improved Navy Lighterage System equipment, containers and expeditionary logistics assets are secured aboard the USNS Sgt. William R. Button during cargo operations June 29, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Newly approved loading plans developed by Blount Island Command in coordination with Military Sealift Command increased the ship's cargo capacity by accommodating a causeway ferry while creating space for additional storage containers, expanding the vessel's ability to transport expeditionary logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger) see less | View Image Page

Navy and Marine Corps personnel increased USNS Sgt. William R. Button's capacity to transport expeditionary logistics capabilities during cargo operations in June at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida.



Newly approved loading plans, developed by Blount Island Command in coordination with the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command, accommodated a causeway ferry while positioning a utility boat within a landing craft to free deck space for additional containers. The revised configuration increased cargo capacity and expanded organic ship-to-shore movement capability, demonstrating how engineering innovation and Navy-Marine Corps partnership can maximize existing capacity.



"Every load plan is designed to maximize the ship's carrying capacity while maintaining safe cargo operations," said William Fish, director of Navy positioning at Blount Island Command.



A rail-mounted crane placed equipment aboard the vessel as Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 worked alongside Blount Island Command's technical assistance and advisory team members, Military Sealift Command personnel, contracted stevedores and the ship's crew to inspect, load and secure watercraft, causeway systems, containers and ground tactical equipment for transport.



"Working with Military Sealift Command, our team developed a configuration that carries more capability on the same ship,” Fish said. “By improving how ship-to-shore systems are integrated aboard the vessel, we increase operational flexibility and give commanders more options to position expeditionary logistics capabilities wherever they're needed."