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    Vermont Air National Guard F-35 Flyover to Honor America’s 250th Anniversary

    Vermont Air National Guard F-35 Flyover to Honor America’s 250th Anniversary

    Photo By Lt. Col. Meghan Smith | A U.S. Air Force graphic depicting the Vermont Air National Guard's F-35A Lightning II...... read more read more

    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Story by Lt. Col. Meghan Smith 

    158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.— The Vermont Air National Guard plans to conduct an F-35 flyover on July 4, 2026, in celebration of Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

    The flyover is scheduled to feature four F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing, flying a route that will allow communities throughout Vermont and neighboring regions to participate in the commemoration.

    “This is our way of honoring 250 years of American service, sacrifice, and freedom,” said Col. Michael Blair, commander of the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing. “As citizen-Airmen, we are proud to represent the people of Vermont while paying tribute to the generations of Americans who have defended our nation since its founding.”

    This year’s flyover marks the fourth consecutive year the Vermont Air National Guard has conducted an Independence Day flyover, continuing a tradition that connects Airmen with the communities they serve while honoring the nation’s history and those who have defended it.

    “Even as we mark this historic anniversary at home, many of our Airmen remain deployed overseas,” Blair said. “This flyover is also a tribute to them, their families, and every Vermonter who continues to serve our nation at home and abroad.”

    Residents are encouraged to review the tentative flight route graphic, or list below, for estimated flyover locations and times. Updates will be provided if significant changes occur prior to the event.

    Randolf; 11:00 Warren; 11:02 Essex, NY; 11:06 Colchester; 11:09 Milton; 11:10 Jeffersonville; 11:12 Morristown; 11:14 Cabot; 11:17 Fairlee; 11:22 Hartford; 11:25 Quechee; 11:26 Plymouth; 11:28 Brattleboro; 11:35 Whitingham; 11:38 Bennington; 11:41 White Lake, NY; 11:57 Brant Lake, NY; 12:08 Plattsburgh, NY; 12:119

    For additional information, contact the Vermont Air National Guard Public Affairs Office, Lt. Col. Meghan Smith at 802-660-5451.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 13:47
    Story ID: 569048
    Location: VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vermont Air National Guard F-35 Flyover to Honor America’s 250th Anniversary, by Lt. Col. Meghan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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