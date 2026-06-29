Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ariana Freeman | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shaylyn Mayberry, 126th Medical Group, aerospace medicine technician, retrieves vials from the supply room at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri, Aug. 2, 2025. Airmen from the 126th Medical Group are participating in a new training partnership program, with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, a BJC HealthCare facility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ariana) Freeman) see less | View Image Page

Illinois Air National Guard Partners with Missouri Baptist for Trauma Training

SAINT LOUIS -- Airmen from the 126th Medical Group are participating in a new training partnership program, with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, a BJC HealthCare facility.

Air Force Aerospace Medicine Technicians are required to meet a training objective of 40 hours of clinical experience in an acute emergency or critical care setting, every two years to strengthen their clinical readiness in emergency care. For the technicians to complete their 40 hours. These hours are typically completed through Annual Training , Deployment for Trainings, and in this case, a Training Affiliation Agreement.

In summer 2024, U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Compardo, 126th Medical Group, commander, and a former BJC employee, played a key role in launching this partnership. Working alongside Ms. Patricia Reda, Missouri Baptist Medical Center chief nursing officer, and the 126th Judge Advocate General’s office, established a TAA, a formal and legal agreement that allows member 126th MDG personnel to gain hands-on experience in MBMC’s Emergency Department under outlined legal and training conditions.

“Having a hospital like MBMC that is willing and eager to establish a partnership with the 126th MDG has not only proven to be paramount for our medics to receive high-level training, but also establishes a foundation for further collaboration,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scotty Duranceau, nursing services officer in charge of the 126th MDG. “The whole experience has been amazing.”

The program gives military medical personnel the opportunity to perform a variety of emergency care tasks including phlebotomy, vital sign monitoring and reporting, emergency first-aid, 12-lead EKG setup and monitoring, respiratory interventions, wound care, and glucose monitoring, as well as supporting emergency interventions when needed.

Tech. Sgt. Erica Jacobs, 126th MDG, aerospace medicine technician, recently finished her rotation in the 126th MDG – MBMC program.

“I had a lot of learning experiences in the ER with hands-on skills,” said Jacobs. “I also got to stand in on a code blue and was designated as a back-up for chest compressions.”

When deployed, mass casualty events. In such events, military medics and technicians must be capable to triage, making quick decisions and provide care in a rapid paced environment with limited resources.

“Our medical facility resembles a family medicine clinic, and we don’t have an emergency department,” said Jacobs. “But in the ER, there’s obviously a greater sense of urgency, so not only are we able to perform our skills, but we perform them urgently. When deployed, we are going to be expected to be confident in our skill set and perform it quickly.”

Training alongside seasoned civilian nurses in urgent settings provides the unit's medical personnel with insight on how to handle stressful environments in a safe and calm manner, better preparing them for real-world deployments.

“The staff worked together so well,” said Jacobs. “All the nurses were nice and welcomed us with their willingness to train.

Civilian nurses in MBMC’s emergency department can provide medical personnel with exposure to unpredictable conditions and fast-paced environments that closely mirror real-life combat casualty care.

“Training in the ER has helped me to understand the need for acute care training because we are exposed to patients in critical condition and gaining hands-on experience caring for patients with acute issues,” said Staff. Sgt. Shaylyn Mayberry, 126th Aerospace Medicine Technician and current participant in the 126th MDG – MBMC program. “This would be beneficial for a deployment because we will have an overall better understanding of emergency medicine as aerospace medical technicians.”

“This collaboration gives military personnel the opportunity to gain real world clinical experience in an emergency care setting at the same time our staff benefits from the chance to engage with and learn from the unique operational perspective.” said Ms. Shannon Beirne, MBMC Emergency Department nurse manager. “Their presence strengthens our clinical teams and brings a unique field of medicine, this partnership reflects our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and serving our community with excellence.”

The goal of the 126th MDG – MBMC program is to enhance the ability to respond effectively to a higher level of care and trauma in acute care settings worldwide. By partnering with the high volumes of civilian emergency departments like MBMC, the program helps medical technicians develop essential teamwork and trauma care skills, better preparing them for real-world deployments.