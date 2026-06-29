80th Flying Training Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By 2nd Lt. Rainy Ellis | From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Roy W. Collins, Air Education and Training Command deputy commander, presents the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher P. Mulder, 80th Flying Training Wing incoming commander, during the 80th FTW change of command ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 29, 2026. The passing of the guidon represented the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the world's only internationally manned and operated pilot training program, where U.S. Air Force and NATO personnel work together to develop the next generation of combat-ready aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Rainy Ellis) see less | View Image Page

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher P. Mulder assumed command of the 80th Flying Training Wing from Col. Jeffrey D. Shulman during a change of command ceremony June 29, 2026.

Maj. Gen. Roy W. Collins, Air Education and Training Command deputy commander, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by military leaders, Airmen, civilian employees, international and community partners from across the Texoma region.

Collins highlighted Mulder’s extensive operational and leadership experience and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the wing’s unique multinational mission.

“Col. Mulder has spent his career leading Airmen and advancing airpower at many different levels,” Collins said. “His operational expertise, strategic perspective and dedicated leadership make him exceptionally qualified to lead the world’s premier fighter pilot training program.”

Mulder returns to Sheppard after previously serving in leadership positions within the Euro- NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) program, including command of the 80th Operations Support Squadron.

Before assuming command of the 80th Flying Training Wing, Mulder served as the 8th Fighter Wing deputy commander where he played a key role in the plans, support and execution of military operations in support of counter-air, aerial interdiction and close-air support for 7th Air Force.

“It is an honor to take command of the 80th Flying Training Wing,” Mulder said. “The importance of this mission cannot be overstated. Every day here, Airmen and our NATO partners work together to develop the next generation of combat aviators, strengthening the readiness and interoperability of our Alliance.”

As commander, Mulder oversees the execution of approximately 55,000 sorties and 66,000 flying hours annually in support of pilot training programs, including ENJJPT, Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals and pilot instructor training.

The 80th Flying Training Wing is home to ENJJPT, the world’s only internationally manned and led undergraduate pilot training program. Fourteen NATO nations participate in the program: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

As Mulder assumes command, the wing prepares to celebrate ENJJPT’s 45th anniversary and 60 years of German Air Force pilot training and partnership at Sheppard AFB.

Mulder said he looks forward to building upon the wing’s longstanding relationships both within the NATO Alliance and throughout the local community.

“The bond between the 80th Flying Training Wing and Wichita Falls is truly special,” Mulder said. “The support we receive from our community partners is unmatched, and I look forward to continuing and strengthening those relationships as we advance this important mission together.”

For more information on ENJJPT, visit https://www.sheppard.af.mil/Units/80th-Flying-Training-Wing/.