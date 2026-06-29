How to survive your next forest adventure

Listen, we talk about responsible recreation a lot. Don’t leave trash. Plan and be prepared. Respect each other and wildlife. And, of course, have fun. But let’s hit pause and discuss the more serious end of the recreate-responsibly spectrum — death — and more specifically, how not to. Consider 10 of the most common causes of fatalities on national forests and how you can avoid them.

1. Dehydration Water — essential for life. The average human needs about 6–8 glasses a day, or 64 ounces. A general rule that applies to office goers or a recreational gardener. But how about someone hiking a 14,000-foot peak? Some https://bikehike.org/what-to-take-on-a-14er-hike/#How_much_water_should_you_drink_on_a_14er suggest consuming around 100 ounces just during that hike alone. The average person can live for three days without water. For our would-be hiker on a hot summer day, their time could be as short as a few hours. First comes thirst, dizziness and low blood pressure. Then fainting, unconsciousness, organ failure, and death. We know water’s heavy but make sure to bring plenty.

2. Helmetless head Public lands offer many intense recreational activities. Mountain biking and e-biking, snowboarding, and whitewater rafting . Just a few of the many activities that can cause human bodies to fly, intentionally or not. Wearing a helmet is universally agreed upon to reduce the risk of concussion, traumatic brain injuries, and death. It’s simple — instead of all the energy from an impact being transferred directly to the skull, that energy is dispersed across the surface of the helmet. Additional foam padding also lessens the impact. Wear a helmet that fits, and keep it fastened.

3. Risky selfies Our selfies are putting us at risk. While not usually cited as the official cause of death, lack of attention and caution have led to fatalities. This includes anything from falling, to bad wildlife interactions, to car accidents, to drowning. But it’s not just lack of attention leading to increased fatalities. Often people take increased risks to get the best picture. Your best outdoor adventures won’t matter if you aren’t around to share them. Remain aware of your surroundings and don’t take unneeded risks.

4. Drowning During the peak summer heat, you might visit your nearby forest or grassland to swim, paddleboard, or canoe among many other water recreation choices. And maybe think you or your friends and family aren’t at risk of drowning. They know how to swim after all. But each year 4,000 people across the country perish. According to the Center for Disease Control, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1–4 in the U.S. So, supervise children when swimming. Don’t swim alone. And everyone, wear the appropriate life jacket.

5.Hypothermia It doesn’t need to be cold outside to become hypothermic. Wearing wet clothes on a mild windy day is all it takes. Hypothermia occurs when a person’s core body temperature (98.6 F) begins to fall. From 95 F to 89.6 F is considered mild hypothermia. This includes shivering, pale skin, and trouble speaking. From 89.6 F to 82.4 F, moderate hypothermia symptoms can include blueish skin, hallucinations and loss of consciousness. The final and most severe stage of hypothermia occurs at 82.4 F and below. To avoid hypothermia, pack extra clothes like socks, t-shirts and an extra layer for weather changes. Check out this quick https://youtu.be/xlq-FnTNDRU?si=o63jFjyNn7RwAmtX&t=50 to stay safe.

6. Wildlife encounters While relatively uncommon, most fatalities related to wildlife are preventable. The risks of certain wildlife vary from forest to forest — including bears, mountain lions, moose, snakes, wolves, and bison. Even wasps if you’re allergic.Remember, pack appropriate medications for any allergies. And do not attempt to approach or feed wildlife. Observe wildlife from afar — at a safe distance.

7. Motor vehicle accidents Vehicle accidents are among the top leading causes of death across the United States each year. Those risks often increase while out in the forest, where roads may be narrower, unpaved and windier. Road conditions can change, even become washed out from recent weather. Add to these conditions, many drivers are inexperienced on mountain roads. Those drivers can become a danger to themselves and others. Go slow. Know where you’re going. Keep your eyes focused on the road.

8. Avalanche Every year, roughly 100,000 avalanches sweep down mountains across the U.S., damaging everything in their path and killing 28 people on average. The best way to avoid avalanches is to know the risk. Lucky for winter-land enthusiasts, Avalanche.org — with the American Avalanche Association and the U.S. Forest Service National Avalanche Center — offers an https://avalanche.org/#/current of avalanche conditions across the country. Having the right gear and training also helps. Check out When Snow Becomes Deadly: How to survive an Avalanche Forecast, Tools, and Training.

9. Hazard trees Hazard trees are a known safety concern to land managers and outdoor professionals. But they may not be top of mind for the average visitor out for a day on national forests. These trees can fall with little or no notice — usually dead or weakened by insects, disease or partially burned in a past wildfire. Be aware of your surroundings. Watch for trees that are leaning and have large defects such as cracks. Avoid walking or spending extended amounts of time beneath these trees.

10. Going it alone Solitude, for some, is the point of the great outdoors. But it might not be the safest for the inexperienced. In fact, having a friend with you helps reduce the risk from many of the previously mentioned pitfalls. Plus, non-life-threatening injuries such as broken bones in the backcountry become much more serious when no one is with you to go for help. So, use the buddy system for your hikes. And tell your family and friends where you’re heading and for how long. For more tips and interactive maps to safely enjoy your national forests, visit the Forest Service’s Know Before You Go website.