Nebraska Army National Guard brigadier general retires after remarkable 45-year military career

Photo By Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns | Brig. Gen. Gary A. Ropers delivers his final remarks during his retirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska, June 28, 2026. Ropers reflected on his evolution as a leader from his early days as a tank mechanic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns | Brig. Gen. Gary A. Ropers delivers his final remarks during his retirement ceremony at...... read more read more

LINCOLN, Neb. — After a military career spanning 45 years and eight presidential administrations, Brig. Gen. Gary A. Ropers officially retired Sunday, June 28, marking the end of an era for the Nebraska Army National Guard.

The ceremony, held in Lincoln at the Nebraska National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters, drew current and former military leaders and elected officials to honor a man described by his peers as the epitome of the “Citizen Soldier.” Ropers, a native of Sargent, Nebraska, joined the Guard as a tank turret mechanic in 1981 at age 17, is the last baby boomer to wear the Nebraska National Guard uniform.

Senator Pete Ricketts, who served as governor and commander of the National Guard during a significant portion of Ropers’ tenure, opened the ceremony by invoking the ancient Athenian leader Pericles.

“What you leave behind is not what is engraved on stone monuments, but what is woven into the hearts of others,” Ricketts said. “Gary Ropers has been the epitome of service to our state for 45 years.”

Ropers’ career included deployments to Afghanistan and leadership roles during state emergencies, including the 2019 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, the state's adjutant general, praised Ropers’ consistent moral character during the ceremony.

“If you look at the Army values — loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, personal courage — Gary has been a compass on every single point throughout his 45 years,” Strong said.

Strong also provided historical context, noting that Ropers’ 45-year tenure matches the length of the military career of General of the Army George Marshall, who served the nation from 1902 through 1951.

Presiding over the ceremony, retired Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac highlighted Ropers’ transition from a traditional part-time Soldier to a general officer who balanced a civilian life with significant military obligations.

“It's really important to note that Gary served his entire career as a traditional Soldier,” Bohac said. “What was once one weekend a month and 15 annual training days changed rapidly after 9/11, and he never wavered.”

Bohac concluded the formalities with a tradition of the Nebraska Army National Guard, naming Ropers and his wife Angie “Admirals in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska,” a ceremonial title often bestowed upon retiring officers.

In his final address to the unit, Ropers looked back at the evolution of the Guard from the era of the “pickle suit” fatigues of the 1980s to the modern uniforms of today. He credited his wife, Angie, for her support and thanked his children and grandchildren.

“The journey from E1 to O7,” Ropers said. “As a quote goes, in the end, the greatest achievement you will ever have will be your children. And the rest is just stuff. Well, I have 45 years of military stuff.”

“It's not about the rank on your chest; it's about a genuine human interest to the service members and their families. That is the legacy we should all strive to leave down,” Ropers said. “When Governor Ricketts and General Bohac promoted me to the rank of Brigadier General in 2021, I truly didn't have any idea what to expect. What I found was an opportunity to serve the Soldiers and Airmen of the Nebraska National Guard in a new and humbling way. And it's been an absolute honor of my lifetime.”

“As I stand here today, I'm told that I'm also the last baby boomer wearing a uniform in the Nebraska National Guard. It's a title I'm happy to pass on to the next generation. Thank you all for a remarkable 45 years.”