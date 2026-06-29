7th Army Training Command Motor Pool Supports Readiness Across Europe

Photo By Sgt. Kammen Taylor | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nicholas Timme, the officer in charge of the Organizational Maintenance Activity assigned to the 7th Army Training Command, poses for a photo in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2026. The OMA supports fleet readiness, sustains training and prepares units for real‑world missions, underscoring its role in overall mission success. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Kammen Taylor | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nicholas Timme, the officer in charge of the Organizational...... read more read more

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — While Soldiers train across Europe, the 7th Army Training Command’s motorpool works behind the scenes to keep the vehicles that support those missions ready to move. The maintenance team services Humvees, Light Medium Tactical Vehicles, Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, and other equipment, prioritizing repairs that directly support training events across the command.

“Since the 7th Army Training Command is a training command, we prioritize every training mission before anything when it comes to maintenance,” said U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Nicholas Timme, the maintenance officer in charge “If a unit needs a vehicle to complete training, that’s our priority.”

With Army schools and training events happening year-round, mechanics have to balance regularly scheduled maintenance alongside unexpected breakdowns that can threaten mission timelines. “You always have to be ready for the unpredictable,” Timme said. “Vehicles break, accidents happen, and units are counting on us to get them back in the fight.”

The team also supports vehicles operating outside Germany by coordinating repairs through logistic networks, shipping parts when possible to reduce downtime. “The biggest challenge is supporting vehicles that are down outside the country,” Timme said. “We rely on supply chains and maintenance partners to get units the parts they need so they can continue the mission.” Although many Soldiers never witness the maintenance operation, every organization that trains with the 7th Army Training Command feels its impact.