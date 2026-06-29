NSA, DEVCOM Army Research Office Launch QuantumEAGLe Initiative

Photo By Amanda Ligon | The Laboratory for Physical Sciences (LPS) at the National Security Agency (NSA), in close collaboration with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Office (ARO), announces the launch of the Quantum Ecosystem Advancement, Growth & Leadership (QuantumEAGLe) initiative in support of the President’s Quantum Executive Order. This new program aims to accelerate the U.S. quantum computing ecosystem and strengthen the nation's leadership in quantum technology. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Amanda Ligon | The Laboratory for Physical Sciences (LPS) at the National Security Agency (NSA), in...... read more read more

FORT MEADE, Md. (June 30, 2026) – The Laboratory for Physical Sciences (LPS) at the National Security Agency (NSA), in close collaboration with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Office (ARO), announces the launch of the Quantum Ecosystem Advancement, Growth & Leadership (QuantumEAGLe) initiative in support of the President’s Quantum Executive Order. This new program aims to accelerate the U.S. quantum computing ecosystem and strengthen the nation's leadership in quantum technology.

QuantumEAGLe focuses on five key areas to drive innovation and growth in the U.S. quantum industry:

Industry Engagement:Foster strong collaboration with the quantum industry to align research efforts with commercial needs and opportunities. Commercial Roadmaps:Enable the development of commercial roadmaps by working directly with industry partners to identify and address key challenges. Supply Chain Advancement:Enhance the performance, manufacturing, and commercial availability of specialized components essential for building quantum computers, ensuring a robust U.S. supply chain. Algorithmic Applications:Discover novel algorithms that provide a quantum advantage and develop error correction techniques to make fault-tolerant computation a reality. Foundational Research:Support research to solve fundamental challenges in qubit performance, simulation tools, and system characterization, laying the groundwork for future advancements.

“Building on LPS's rich history in Quantum Information Science, which includes decades of foundational research and collaboration with the Department of War, QuantumEAGLe represents a significant expansion of NSA's quantum computing efforts,” said Liji Samuel, NSA chief of the Laboratory for Physical Sciences. “This initiative is designed to cultivate a resilient U.S. industrial base capable of delivering on the promise of quantum computing for national and economic security.”

According to ARO Acting Director Dr. Purush Iyer, by combining the strengths of LPS and ARO in fundamental research and technical innovation, QuantumEAGLe will accelerate progress toward fault-tolerant quantum computing and ensure the United States remains at the forefront of this critical technology.

“Together, we are building the foundation for future breakthroughs that will benefit both national and economic security and the broader scientific community,” he said.

Dr. Michael Metcalfe, NSA chief of Quantum Information Science, emphasized that the QuantumEAGLe initiative represents a significant step in strengthening America’s quantum computing capabilities.

"By working closely with the quantum industry, we aim to enhance our supply chain, develop cutting-edge algorithms, and overcome fundamental research challenges,” he said. “This collaborative effort will help us maintain U.S. leadership in quantum technology and ensure the security and prosperity of our nation."

The initiative willleverage flexible contracting authoritiesand work directly with the U.S. quantum industry to help align research with commercial needs and support stronger domestic capability.

The QuantumEAGLe Special Notice has been posted by the Army Contracting Command on SAM.gov.

About Quantum Computing Quantum computing is a revolutionary class of technology that uses the principles of quantum mechanics to process information in ways that are fundamentally impossible for standard computers. By computing outside the limits of classical physics, these systems can solve immensely complex mathematical problems in seconds—tasks that would otherwise take current supercomputers thousands of years to complete.

About the QuantumEAGLe Initiative QuantumEAGLe is a collaborative effort between LPS at NSA and the DEVCOM Army Research Office to advance the U.S. quantum computing ecosystem. The initiative focuses on improving the supply chain, developing algorithms and error correction techniques, and supporting foundational research to overcome shared barriers and accelerate the development of fault-tolerant quantum computers.

About The National Security Agency Founded in 1952, NSA is a Department of War combat support agency and member of the Intelligence Community. The Agency's mission is foreign signals intelligence and cybersecurity that prevents and eradicates threats to U.S. national security systems with a focus on the Defense Industrial Base and the improvement of U.S. weapons' security. From protecting U.S. warfighters around the world to enabling and supporting operations on land, in the air, at sea, in space, and in the cyber domain, NSA is committed to building public trust and upholding civil liberties and privacy values through transparency.

To learn more about how you can support this mission or to join the effort, visit http://www.nsa.gov/careers.

About DEVCOM Army Research Office Leveraging its 75-year history, the DEVCOM Army Research Office is the Army’s principal office for university research and partnerships, shaping scientific discovery worldwide for the Army of the future. As part of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, ARO designs and directs bold science, builds partnerships, and cultivates talent to initiate the future operational superiority of our soldiers, Army, and nation.

For more information, visit arl.army.mil/who-we-are/aro/.