Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Rucker AER fundraising surpasses goal

Courtesy Photo | Fort Rucker conducts the Army Emergency Relief closing ceremony after a successful campaign at Fort Rucker, Ala., June 16, 2026. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala.-- Soldiers at the home of Army Aviation went above and beyond in their efforts to help Soldiers during this year’s Army Emergency Relief campaign.

The mission of the U.S. Army nonprofit’s annual campaign, which ran from March 1 – June 14, is to support the well-being of Soldiers, retired Soldiers and Army Families by helping alleviate financial stress and encouraging economic stability.

Fort Rucker Soldiers surpassed the official AER Headquarters goal of 20 percent Soldier participation—meaning at least 20 percent of Soldiers donate to the campaign.

“This year we closed out at 31.3 percent participation, making us the fourth highest participation rate among medium-sized installations. Total donations reached $101,798. When comparing it to previous years, last year we closed out the Campaign at $88,919, which is a 14.5 percent increase,” said Jo A. Close, Fort Rucker’s Army Emergency Relief officer.

Close attributed the campaign’s success largely to the collaboration between Army Community Service, Fort Rucker garrison, and unit leadership.

“Strong command support played a major role in this year’s success. Our kickoff events—including the ceremony and Dodgeball Tournament—raised $7,654 and helped energize units by showcasing the impact of AER,” Close said.

“We maintained transparent reporting throughout the campaign to ensure units understood their progress,” Close said.

Close said that for the first time in a long time, a dozen units were recognized for their efforts.

“Units compete for AER Challenge Cups and can earn Bronze, Silver, or Gold status based on per capita donations. This year, seven units achieved Gold,” she said.

For more than 84 years, AER has been a cornerstone of support within the Army. Originally created to assist mobilized Reserve pilots in the Army Air Corps, whose military pay could not match their civilian income, AER quickly grew into a lifeline for Soldiers confronting unexpected financial challenges.

That mission remains unchanged today. AER is one of few organizations built entirely on the principle of Soldiers helping Soldiers, offering no-interest loans and grants when they are needed most.

AER assistance is not only for emergencies, but also the personal and practical challenges that affect Soldiers and their Families and their ability to serve.

Over the past year AER made some improvements, including the transition to a fully online portal, which saw an increase in the number of requests submitted.

In late 2025, when Soldiers across the Army faced the uncertainty of a potential government shutdown, AER prepared to disburse more than $24 million to ensure Soldiers would not go without pay if a paycheck was interrupted, bringing peace of mind to thousands of Families.

The help at Fort Rucker was tangible:

AER supported a Soldier whose Family was navigating a lengthy, complex immigration process. While the Soldier trained here, her spouse remained overseas working through the required steps--a process that can be costly and challenging. AER stepped in to help with the mandatory fees, easing the financial burden during this period. Thanks to support from donors, the Soldier was able to stay focused on training and mission readiness while her family continued their journey without added strain.

In another instance, a Soldier who experienced the sudden loss of his father overseas was the only family member able to provide financial support, so he carried the full responsibility for arranging the funeral and ensuring his father could be laid to rest with dignity.

AER stepped in immediately. The Soldier received assistance for emergency travel, allowing him to be with his family during a difficult time. AER also provided support for funeral expenses, to help ease the financial burden. This helped ensure the Soldier could honor his father's memory without the added financial stress.

AER also provides scholarships for the first undergraduate degree of spouses, dependent children, orphans, and widows of Soldiers and retirees. In the Fort Rucker community, 22 spouses and 32 dependent children received more than $120,000 in scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year.

AER is not just a financial program, it is a lifeline during a Soldier's most challenging moments.

“The campaign is about awareness—ensuring Soldiers know AER is available to support them in times of need. The Campaign gives Soldiers an opportunity to give back to a program that has helped them and ensures 100% of Soldiers are briefed on AER resources,” Close said.

For more information, visit armyermergencyrelief.org or call 334-255-2341.