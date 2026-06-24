A Decade of Strength: Retired Air Force Col. “Kato” Martinez Shares Story of Resilience with Team Andersen

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr | Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Melchizedek “Kato” Martinez speaks to a group of airmen at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2026. Martinez visited Andersen AFB to speak with Airmen and families about resilience, recovery and the power of support systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kevin McCormick Jr.) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM -- Ten years after losing his wife in the 2016 terrorist attack at Brussels Airport, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Melchizdek “Kato” Martinez returned to Andersen Air Force Base to share a message of resilience, hope and the importance of choosing to stay one more day.

“It’s always good to come home to Guam, to come home to Andersen," Martinez said. "It is where we feel most at home.”

Martinez served as commander of the 644th Combat Communications Squadron at Andersen from 2013 to 2015. During his assignment, he and his family built lasting memories on the island they would come to consider home.

Occasional power outages, potluck gatherings, participating in the Rota Walk and afternoons at the local water park were among the many moments the family cherished during their time in Guam.

While the family built countless happy memories throughout their military journey, their greatest test came after an unimaginable tragedy.

On March 22, 2016, a terrorist attack at Brussels Airport claimed the life of Gail Martinez, a devoted wife and mother of four. In the years since, the Martinez family has faced grief together, emerging stronger through their faith, love and commitment to one another.

“Following the event, we’ve all had moments where we wanted to give up,” said Kailani Martinez. “But we just have to dig deep and think, ‘What would Mama want?’ and ‘Would she really want us making that decision right now?’”

Today, the Martinez children continue pursuing goals inspired by the values their mother instilled in them.

Kailani hopes to earn a degree in mechanical engineering and pursue a career with Disney Imagineering or NASA. Noelani recently declared a major in Video Game and Interactive Media Scoring and dreams of touring as a musician, performing in a band and composing music that brings joy to others. Their older siblings continue pursuing professional aspirations of their own, each carrying forward their mother’s legacy in unique ways.

Reflecting on his children’s accomplishments, Martinez credits their success to Gail.

“My wife did all that,” he said. “Everything they have achieved and every success they’ve had is because of her.”

Today, Martinez shares his family’s story with audiences across the Air Force, encouraging those facing hardship to choose to stay one more day. His message emphasizes that seeking help is a sign of strength and that healing is possible, even after profound loss.

He attributes his enduring strength to his faith, his family and the people who stood beside him through his darkest moments.

“My love for God, my love for family and friends — including my military family — and my children and my wife,” Martinez said.

Martinez’s story reflects the principles behind the Air Force’s focus on resilience and comprehensive readiness. Readiness extends beyond physical capability; it also depends on an Airman’s ability to navigate adversity, seek support and remain connected to others during difficult times.

By providing resources, education and support networks, the Air Force equips Airmen with the tools needed to overcome challenges, process grief and continue serving their communities and teammates.

During his presentation to the wing on June 16, 2026, Martinez spoke candidly about maintaining faith in the wake of unimaginable loss. His message resonated deeply with the audience, serving as a reminder of the importance of looking out for one another both on and off duty.

For Martinez, the lessons learned over the past decade ultimately come back to one enduring truth: the strength of family, faith and the people who choose to stand beside one another through life’s most difficult moments.

At the end of the day, Kato said, it is all about family.