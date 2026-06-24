Boy Scouts Troop 33 completes service project, explores Fort McCoy during installation visit

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of Boy Scouts Troop 33 of Minnesota visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of Boy Scouts Troop 33 of Minnesota visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area in June 19, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids. The area also has the Equipment Park. Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Boy Scouts from BSA Troop 33 of Minneapolis, Minn., combined community service, outdoor stewardship, and military history during a June 19 visit to Fort McCoy, highlighting the installation’s ongoing commitment to building strong relationships with surrounding communities.



Scouts BSA Troop 33 is one of the Twin Cities’ longstanding scouting units, providing youth with opportunities to develop leadership, character, citizenship, and outdoor skills through camping, high-adventure activities, community service, and educational experiences. The June 19 visit to Fort McCoy reflected those values by combining volunteer service with hands-on learning about Army history.



The visit included a guided tour of the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area provided by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office followed by a service project at Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



According to Scout Leader Ted McLaughlin, the Scouts thoroughly enjoyed learning about Fort McCoy’s history while exploring the Commemorative Area.



“The Scouts enjoyed the buildings in the museum, as well as the vehicles there,” McLaughlin said. “Some were disappointed they couldn’t climb on them, especially the younger ones, but they really appreciated seeing the collection and learning about the history.”



McLaughlin said experiences like the one at Fort McCoy help spark interest in military history and service among young people.



He noted that scouting organizations have long partnered with military installations for educational opportunities and pointed to successful events at other military installations that have introduced thousands of Scouts to military history, military careers, and public service.



Following the historical tour, the Scouts shifted their focus to giving back through a volunteer service project at Pine View Campground.



Working with DFMWR staff, the Scouts completed two projects designed to improve the campground for visitors. The group cleared overgrown vegetation along a lakeside walking trail and removed algae from the campground's swimming beach and shoreline.



“The Scouts cleared a long section of an overgrown trail and removed algae from the lake and beach,” McLaughlin said. “The water was a little chilly since it was 45 degrees that morning, but the Scouts didn't mind too much. It was fun trying to rake algae in the cold water when you couldn't touch the bottom.”



Prior to the visit, DFMWR Supervisory Recreation Specialist and Facility Manager Alex Karis worked with campground staff to identify projects that would provide immediate benefits to visitors while giving the Scouts meaningful volunteer opportunities.



The selected projects included widening sections of a walking trail that had become overgrown with vegetation near the South Pavilion and improving the campground swimming area by removing algae before the busy summer recreation season. Campground Manager Jason Yahnke provided on-site guidance for the volunteer work.



The volunteer effort directly supported Pine View Campground, one of Fort McCoy’s premier recreational destinations that serves service members, military families, retirees, and other authorized guests throughout the year.



The day’s activities demonstrated the value of partnerships among Fort McCoy organizations. DFMWR coordinated the campground service opportunities while the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office provided a comprehensive tour of the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area, allowing the Scouts to explore historic buildings, view military vehicles and equipment, and learn about Fort McCoy's more than 100-year history of supporting the nation's military.

Community engagement opportunities such as the Troop 33 visit strengthen relationships between U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy and surrounding communities while introducing young people to the Army's missions, history, and recreational resources.



By combining education, volunteer service, and historical preservation, the visit demonstrated how partnerships between the installation and community organizations benefit both Fort McCoy and the next generation of community leaders.



For the Scouts of Troop 33, the June 19 visit provided an opportunity to leave Fort McCoy better than they found it while gaining a greater appreciation for the installation's role in supporting military readiness, preserving Army history, and serving the community.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”