Red River Army Depot marks leadership change as Masson succeeds Fajardo

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – Col. Christopher J. Masson assumed command of Red River Army Depot on Thursday, June 25 during a ceremony that marked the official transition of leadership for one of the Army’s key sustainment sites. The ceremony was hosted by Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, commanding general for the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.



Col. Denis J. Fajardo relinquished command to Masson during the ceremony, concluding two years of leadership marked by workforce engagement, modernization efforts, and strengthened partnerships across the Army sustainment enterprise.



“I’m truly blessed, humbled, and simply in awe of the opportunity to lead the finest team in the Army during of the most monumental modernization and transformation periods in decades,” Masson said. “I’m excited to help Red River continue its excellence in supporting our warfighters.”



Behn opened her remarks by recognizing the families of both commanders and thanking them for their support, noting that strong leadership at Red River is rooted in the commitment of those who stand behind its soldiers and civilians.



“Colonel Denis Fajardo has led with remarkable energy, vision, and an infectious enthusiasm that has elevated everyone around him,” Behn said. “If there has ever been someone driving the ‘good idea bus,’ it’s Denis. He’s never met an idea he wasn’t willing to explore if it meant making this organization better.”



The commanding general continued by highlighting key achievements during Fajardo’s two‑year tenure, citing his focus on workforce development, efforts to optimize the Organic Industrial Base, his data‑driven approach to decision making, and his effectiveness in telling the Red River story.



“What makes Denis truly special isn’t just what he’s accomplished but it’s how he’s accomplished it,” Behn said. “His sense of humor, genuine personality, and ability to connect with people have created a culture where excellence and camaraderie go hand in hand. He has an incredible way of making people feel valued while simultaneously challenging them to be better than they thought possible. His positivity is contagious, his leadership is authentic, and his ‘selfie’ photography skills have been taken to new heights.”



Fajardo will continue his career at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he will serve as deputy commanding officer for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command.



“The last two years started back in 2016 when I first visited the depot as military assistant to Gen. Piggee and toured the combat section where they work on Bradleys,” Fajardo said. “I knew then that if I got the opportunity to do a brigade command, I would like to do it at Red River.”



Fajardo reflected on the challenges Red River faced during his command, noting that the depot navigated significant uncertainty and change while continuing to deliver for the Army and its soldiers.



“When I arrived, I didn’t know the shortfalls we would face including being individually mentioned in the Army Transformation Initiative for possible closure, the change of our modernization efforts, having a couple of hundred employees take advantage of early retirement, and having the longest 60-day hiring freeze in history. All of that to say that when Red River is faced with challenges, it turns the coin over and finds the strength to preserve and even thrive. Much of that strength comes from the amazing workforce that gets up every morning knowing that a hard job awaits them.”



Masson followed by expressing his appreciation for the transition and acknowledging the foundation Fajardo built during his tenure.



“Denis, thank you so much to you and Kate for an excellent transition,” Masson said. “You’ve led Red River in a visionary way, and I have big shoes to fill. I’ll work to continue focusing on production, people, and safety.”



Masson recently completed the Army War College as a Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin for the 2025–2026 academic year, an experience he said broadened his perspective on strategic leadership and reinforced the importance of teamwork across the sustainment enterprise.



“An old African proverb says, ‘If you want to go fast go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ I look forward to going far with Team Red River,” he said.



Other participants in the ceremony included TACOM’s chaplain, Lt. Col. Douglas A. Yates, who delivered the invocation, along with TACOM’s Color Guard and the 106th Army National Guard Band from Little Rock, Arkansas. Depot retiree Marshal McKellar served as master of ceremonies, Red River team member TJ McAlexander performed the national anthem, and Defense Finance and Accounting Service team member Alice Hendrix and her daughter, Adaline, performed the Texas salute on horseback. Flowers were presented by Red River Police Sgt. Yi and Firefighter Ronnie Moreland.



Since its establishment in August 1941, Red River Army Depot has provided manufacturing, remanufacturing, and repair support for joint service military vehicles and components. Its skilled workforce sustains readiness, strengthens global partnerships and deploys teams worldwide to ensure soldiers have the equipment they need, supporting an extensive range of military vehicles and components across the sustainment enterprise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:49 Story ID: 568969 Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red River Army Depot marks leadership change as Masson succeeds Fajardo, by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.