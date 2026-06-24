17th Communications Squadron change of command

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Communications Squadron welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony, June 25.



U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Olsen, commander of the 17th Mission Support Group, presided over the ceremony as Lt. Col. Alan Geason relinquished command to Maj. Natalie Howie.



The ceremony honored Geason's two years of leadership while marking the beginning of a new chapter for the squadron. Olsen offered special appreciation to the Geason family for the sacrifices they made throughout Geason's command.



"Thank you for sharing your husband, your father, and your son with us for the past two years," Olsen said. "The difference that he made will not soon be forgotten."



Throughout his remarks, Olsen reflected on Geason's leadership, describing how his commitment to people fostered a culture of excellence across the squadron.



He compared the 17th CS to the person in high school who seemed to excel at everything, noting that "combats" were consistently visible across Goodfellow, from community events and fitness activities to mission support and volunteer opportunities.



"They're everywhere," said Olsen. "You know why? It starts with the top."



Olsen shared several examples of Geason's leadership, including personally welcoming new Airmen, visiting injured members during recovery, attending intramural sporting events, and ensuring families felt supported during difficult times. He said it was Geason's focus on the "little things" that created a family atmosphere within the squadron.



Addressing Howie, Olsen encouraged her to embrace command by following what he called the "three Bs": be passionate, be present and be yourself.



"This job you are going to enter is the best job you will ever have," said Olsen. "Be passionate about your Airmen. Get out and walk a mile in their shoes. And most importantly, be yourself. You were selected for this position for a reason."



During his farewell remarks, Geason reflected on his time leading the squadron, calling command "the honor of my career."

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There is something incredibly humbling about being entrusted with the care of Airmen, civilians and their families," he said. "Every success we've had as a squadron belongs to this team."



Geason reserved his deepest gratitude for his family, thanking his parents for the values they instilled in him and his wife, Aleah, for embracing the squadron as an extension of their own family.



"Whether it was helping organize meal trains, supporting families during difficult times, opening our home, attending squadron events, or simply listening to me process the events of the day, she has been my greatest teammate throughout this entire journey," said Geason.



He also thanked his children for sharing him with the squadron during the demands of command and acknowledged the family's upcoming move to Türkiye for their next assignment.



Looking toward the future, Geason expressed confidence in Howie's leadership.



"Continue trusting and empowering this team, and they will accomplish incredible things," said Geason. "I know they will because they've never let me down."



Following his final salute as commander, Geason led the squadron one last time in its chant of "Log on... Fight's on."



As the squadron's new commander, Howie thanked installation leadership for entrusting her with command and recognized the support of her family, mentors and the members who organized the ceremony.



She also thanked Geason and his family for helping prepare her for the transition.



"In our many conversations leading up to this moment, your devotion and care were never, ever in doubt," Howie said. "I wish you and your family all the best."



Speaking directly to the Airmen of the 17th CS, Howie said she was already impressed by their professionalism and enthusiasm.



"The scope of our mission is unique, and there are undoubtedly challenges ahead, but I have full confidence that this amazing team is equal to the task," said Howie. "I promise you, you will have my very best effort and full commitment. I look forward to working with and for you in the coming days."



The change of command ceremony symbolized the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another while reaffirming the squadron's continued commitment to supporting Goodfellow's training mission and delivering reliable communications capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 16:03 Story ID: 568958 Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th Communications Squadron change of command, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.